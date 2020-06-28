North Shore Tour

Happy Sunday Funday!  For those of you who are dreaming about those Caribbean Blues this morning, here’s your fix!  I took a drive out North Shore Road and stopped at some overlooks this weekend to get some fresh air and take in the post-Sahara dust views.

You’ll still see a little bit of haze in these pictures but, man, it’s so good to have the vivacious blues back in sight.  You’ll also notice there is still a WEE bit of brown on the hillsides but after the dust cleared this week, we got a ton of rain!  Things should hopefully be greening up nicely very soon!

Enjoy!

Cruz Bay from the overlook

 

Caneel Bay from the overlook on North Shore

 

Caneel Bay gate – Still no updates on the future of the property…

 

Hawksnest Beach from Peace Hill

 

Gibney Beach from Peace Hill

 

Jumbie Bay with Great Thatch and the BVI in the background – Also from Peace Hill

 

Jost, boats and blues

 

Trunk Bay looking magnificent as ever! Have you noticed recently, the shoreline resembles the shape of a heart? 🙂

That’s all for this morning, but I hope these sights of STJ help to kick your Sunday off right.

