North Shore Tour

Happy Sunday Funday! For those of you who are dreaming about those Caribbean Blues this morning, here’s your fix! I took a drive out North Shore Road and stopped at some overlooks this weekend to get some fresh air and take in the post-Sahara dust views.

You’ll still see a little bit of haze in these pictures but, man, it’s so good to have the vivacious blues back in sight. You’ll also notice there is still a WEE bit of brown on the hillsides but after the dust cleared this week, we got a ton of rain! Things should hopefully be greening up nicely very soon!

Enjoy!

That’s all for this morning, but I hope these sights of STJ help to kick your Sunday off right.