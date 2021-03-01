Lights, Camera, Auction!

The 2021 Gift Hill School Auction is LIVE now and offers you an opportunity to bid on boat days, villa stays, dining experiences and many other activities and excursions to use on your next trip to St. John! And, it’s in support of the kids and their education. So, win, win, win!

Gifft Hill School is the only pre-k through high school educational facility on St. John. The school aims to engage students in experiential learning both inside and outside the classroom. They offer an array of financial assistance programs for students in order to “make an education accessible to any family by aiding in financial assistance for as many families as possible.” To support those financial aid programs, the school hosts an annual gala and auction to raise funds! This year, the gala has taken a new socially distanced approach and, like many other fundraising organizations on island, the school has launched an online auction to support their efforts in coordination with their 35th annual gala this Saturday.

If you are on island, there are two ways to attend the event on Saturday, March 6. You may purchase a “Leading Role” ticket for $100 to attend in person at the Drive-In or a “Supporting Role” ticket for $60 to participate virtually. Both tickets include a three course meal from Passion Fruit Chefs, sweet treats from the Queen of Tarts and a choice of STJ Brewers’ beer or hard seltzer. If you attend virtually, you may pick up your dinner starting at 4:30 PM on Saturday at the Drive-In, located just past Paradise Lumber on the left side of the road, and participate in a live stream of the silent auction that evening. As a Leading Role ticket holder, you will additionally be invited to enjoy entertainment throughout the evening at the Drive In from 5PM-8PM.

For those of you at home, the online auction is LIVE now. And you should register today, because the Golden Ticket raffle has some GREAT items up for bid and they are only selling 100 tickets at $100 each.

The winner takes first pick and this bidding war will conclude during the live stream event on Saturday evening. Items up for grabs to the winners of a Golden Ticket are:

Island Root Power Cat for 12 People

Farmhouse Luxury and Wine Cave Tour in Napa Vineyards

Majestic Maine Fall Color Retreat

St. John Tour de Forks for 8

Wall of Orchids

Kekoa Private Sunset Sail for 15 people

Lovango Cabana for the Day

Annually, GHS also auctions off a WALL OF WINE that you can bid on from home this year! The tickets are only $25 or five for $100 and gives you the opportunity to take home enough wine to fill your cellar for the year.

There is a lot of great jewelry up for bid as well including a featured item from R&I Patton. A 14 karat yellow gold necklace and earring set with faceted black diamond briolettes with a total value of $2,473 could be yours for just purchasing a $25 ticket! Mothers’ Day is right around the corner folks and THIS is a great way to get right to her heart.

In addition to the above mentioned featured items, there are SO many cool excursions, activities and experiences up for grabs in this auction. Take a peek at what’s available and register for your chance to win in support of childhood education at Gifft Hill School!