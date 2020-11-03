Hello everyone, and happy Election Day! It’s me, Jenn! I’m wanted to stop by and say hello, and provide a little island update today. As we all know, this has been a pretty contentious election, so let’s escape for a few minutes to our favorite Caribbean island… Shall we?

For starters, this island is so green! Like unbelievably green! We had a good deal of rain at the end of September and every then and again in October, and the island is simply thriving because of it! I started offering my island tours again late last month, and I’ve taken my guests all over St. John, and it looks absolutely beautiful. Check out these pics that I took recently:

Looks great, doesn’t it??!!

Now let’s talk about what’s open… In a nutshell, pretty much everything is open at this point, which is great! On the Cruz Bay side, Lovango Rum Bar and Distillery is expected to reopen very soon. It’s a great new spot in town with great food and drinks, as well as beautiful views of Cruz Bay harbor. We’re still waiting on an opening date from our friends over at Extra Virgin Bistro. But no need to worry, we know it will be worth the wait! And on the Coral Bay side, Aqua Bistro remains closed, however it’s expected to reopen soon. Such great news!

Now let’s talk about shopping! Pretty much all of our shops are open too. Not able to make it to the island anytime soon? No need to worry! Nearly all of our island retailers offer online shopping. Just do a quick Google search of your favorite spot and shop away!

Ok, now on to practical matters. It’s time to chat about masks. Masks are required in every business in the US Virgin Islands. This means that you have to wear a mask on a taxi, when you enter a store, a market, etc. Masks are required in restaurants unless you are sitting and eating or drinking. This means that when you walk into or out of a restaurant, you need to wear a mask. When you stand up from your seat, you need to wear a mask. When you walk to the restroom and back, you need to wear a mask. Our restaurants are routinely inspected for compliance, and if a patron is not wearing a mask when required to, the restaurant can possibly get shut down. And that wouldn’t be fair to our hardworking servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, cleaning staff and others. So please, wear a mask. 🙂

Now let’s talk about the beaches. They’re just as beautiful as ever! (And don’t worry, you are not required to wear a mask at the beach. Gosh, that would result in some interesting tan lines! But you are expected to social distance at the beach and pretty much everywhere.) Our beaches look great, and the coral does too! So please do yourself a favor on your next trip and explore our underwater world. You will be happy you did!

Oh and speaking of beaches, this is sea turtle nesting time. So you may come across a small area roped off with tape indicating an active nest. Volunteers patrol our beaches looking for signs of nesting and then work to ensure that the baby turtles make it into the ocean safety. Click here to read a story posted last year about hundreds of baby sea turtles hatching.

Now I understand that many of you are unable to travel to the island at this time. So I am working to bring the island to you via virtual tours. Please check out my website at www.explorestj.com or my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/explorestj for upcoming information.

Well folks, I think I will wrap up this post right here. It was nice being able to stop by and say hello to you all today, and a BIG thanks to the new owners for allowing me to do so! And regardless which side you are on today, let’s just make certain that love and kindness outweigh everything else. Because that’s what’s important in life. Love and miss you all! Have a wonderful day!

-Jenn