Fundraising Party Tonight at Lovango Rum Bar

Are you ready for a little late night fun for a great cause? Come on out and support the St. John Cancer Fund at Glitty Titty tonight!



Lovango Rum Bar and Distillery is hosting a wildly fun party tonight, Friday, October 27th, from 9pm to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by local favorite DJ Liston, while Rocky Lee & Porsche join in with some henna and glitter body paint. Drink specials include $5 pink glitter bombs and the delicious Pinkity Drinkity Martini for only $10.

A portion of all of tonight’s proceeds will go directly to the St. John Cancer Fund, so this sounds like a perfect excuse to have a good time and support our community.

The St. John Cancer Fund has raised over $700,000 since 2012 to help St. John residents with their battles against cancer. Because each individual’s cancer journey can be different and expenses can be unpredictable, the St. John Cancer Fund strives to provide unrestricted assistance to residents and their families during and after treatment.

Whether you are going for the philanthropic shindig or for the delicious pizza, you will absolutely not be disappointed with your choice of Cruz Bay nightlife activities.

Find your best pink apparel, round up your crew, and get on over to Lovango Rum Bar tonight!

If you or someone you know would like more information on applying for assistance from St. John Cancer Fund, contact them directly using the form on their website here.