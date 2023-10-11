For the Love of the Land: Seven Nights, Two Islands, One Winner

It’s that time of year again…The St. John Land Conservancy launched their annual Love for the Land Fundraiser this week. And this time around one lucky winner will have the opportunity to island hop a bit while indulging in this amazing prize package. For the cost of ONE raffle ticket, two guests will enjoy FOUR nights on Lovango Cay at the Lovango Resort + Beach Club and an additional THREE nights at Joy of Life Villa in Coral Bay. Top that off with some delicious dining and drinking indulgences, complimentary transportation while on island AND a few boat days and, well…you’ve got yourself a picture-perfect vacation!

I’ll get a bit more into that amazing vacation package in just a minute. But first, I want to tell you a little bit about the incredible efforts your raffle ticket purchases will support.

The St. John Land Conservancy is maybe one of our lesser-known non-profits on St. John. But their impact is HUGE! The St. John Land Conservancy works with private donors, grants and donated funding to strive to mitigate the development of private land by attaining it to protect it from future development so that all St. Johnians (and visitors alike) can continue to enjoy the natural splendor of this beautiful island. In short, they work with landowners who donate land for preservation OR raise funds to purchase the land in the name of conservation of our natural resources.

Private land on St. John is developing at an alarming rate, causing a sense of displacement, disrupted ecosystems and loss of habitat. Important native seashore, flora and fauna exist outside of park boundaries, and need to be protected for everyone to enjoy!

Even if the land is donated, acquiring land for conservation requires a process carrying an array of costs with it. The costs of land conservation, even at a reduced rate for the actual land, include:

Professional land assessments: Environmental, Natural and Historic.

Objective appraisal.

Negotiation process costs.

Title research and legal fees.

Native flora and fauna restoration work.

Ongoing site maintenance and stewardship costs i.e., signage, hurricane damage remediation, public access improvements.

Fundraising and communications: fees associated with donation software, mail service, telephone, website, marketing, meetings with potential donors, grant proposals and donor recognition.

GIS, surveys and maps that reveal endangered properties, property boundaries, existing structures, roads and trails, rights of way, etc.

The St. John Land Conservancy’s two major accomplishments include an acre of land on the Eastern most tip of Lovango Cay and the preservation of historic Haulover on the East End of St. John. The 3.6 acres of unspoiled beach property on Haulover, fronting both north and south bays, were to be sold to off-island concerns for condominium development. Well, the Conservancy has now acquired that land for preservation purposes…But they need YOUR help to continue the expensive process. And in exchange for your generous donation, you could win a trip to the USVI to enjoy some of that pristine scenery on not one, but two islands!

Ok, now back to that prize package….

Island Number One:

For four nights of your stay as the ONE lucky winner of this amazing trip, you’ll enjoy the serenity of a glamping tent at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. And I want to stress that the term “glamping” is used loosely in this instance. These accommodations are absolutely luxurious! Each of the glamping tents are located on the North side of Lovango Cay, offering incredible views of Congo Cay and beyond. This is the opposite side of the island from the hustle and bustle of the beach club and restaurants, offering privacy, peace and quiet and the beauty of the sea and her accompanying breezes.

The interior space of each “tent” is fully screened in and hosts an amazingly comfy king-sized bed, a full bathroom with a bathtub and vanity and a small seating area for enjoying time indoors. The generous exterior space offers comfortable lounge furniture to sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of the sea and an outdoor shower.

In addition to your accommodations at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, you will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast, full-service concierge services, transportation to and from the resort area where you’ll have full use of the amazing amenities and complimentary ferry service to and from Cruz Bay or Red Hook throughout your stay.

Oh, and while you are living in the lap of luxury at Lovango, indulge yourself in a splendid boat day with Ocean Runner USVI! Your captain will pick you up right at the dock in front of Lovango Resort’s lovely waterfront restaurant and whisk you away for a day of play in a private power boat.

Island Number Two:

Whether your stay on St. John occurs before or after your visit to Lovango Resort + Beach Club, you’ll be sure to unwind at Joy of Life villa in Coral Bay after you have picked up your courtesy vehicle from Sunshine Jeep Rentals! This one-bedroom private villa offers the ultimate creature comforts for you and your guest with expansive 180-degree views of the USVI and BVI from the generous outdoor living areas and a climate-controlled retreat to enjoy indoors after a long day in the St. John sunshine.

Continue the trend of serenity at this beautiful suite with the conveniences of groceries at Calabash Market or dining at Pizza Bar in Paradise and Miss Lucy’s close by. If adventure and beach time is what you seek, Salt Pond Beach, Lameshur Bay and the Ram Head Trail are just a short drive away. But you might find it difficult to pull yourself away from your private patio with these incredible views…

During your three-night stay at Joy of Life on St. John, you’ll also enjoy some fantastic activities and dining as a part of this awesome, two-islands for two guests vacation package!

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, for one lucky winner, it is absolutely a reality! Tickets to enter this amazing giveaway, valued at over $13,000, are currently available on the St. John Land Conservancy’s website with the drawing to occur on February 17. If you and your special someone are looking for a real reason to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, head on over to their website and ENTER TO WIN this Two Island Vacation for Two today!