Business Spotlight: Island Roots Charters

Looking for a day on the water while you’re visiting St. John? Well, Captain Jason Siska and his company, Island Roots Charters, is a great option if you really want to get to know St. John and her surrounding waters!

Captain Jason was born on St. John and has spent most of his life exploring our local waters and the BVI. A VI Fire Fighter and First Responder, as well as a previous contestant on the hit reality TV show, Survivor, we’re confident he’ll make sure you have a safe, informative and exciting day in the VI!

Now, let’s talk about this gorgeous vessel! Island Roots is a 32 foot World Cat with ample, comfortable seating for up to 12 guests. The extended Bimini is perfect for catching some shade on the rear seats while the wrap around bow seating is ideal for upping your daily dose of Vitamin D.

A state of the art Bluetooth stereo system lets you customize your soundtrack for the day. The swim platform and oversized boarding ladder in the back allow for easy re-entry after a perfect snorkel or float.

And as far as unique snorkeling experiences are concerned, Captain Jason and his team has you covered! Island Roots is ONE OF SIX tour operators with permitted access to the Coral Reef National Monument waters. That includes Hurricane Hole on St. John’s East End, voted into the top five places to snorkel in the Virgin Islands in 2020 by “Outside Pursuits.”

Much of the over 18,000 acres of protected, submerged lands within the National Park and Monument’s waters are only accessible by boat. The Island Roots team and Captain Jason’s YEARS of experience in our waters will definitely help you discover some new favorites to explore!

Looking for more than snorkeling? They’ve got you covered there too! Island Roots is home to an array of water toys! If you want to try your hand at kitesurfing, the boat has training kites for the beginners and they know some of the best spots to take you to catch the breeze. Looking to add to your underwater exploration? They carry Subwings for a fast underwater ride and lion fish hunting spears and lobster snares if you want to return from the day with a fresh caught dinner.

Cliff jumping stops and numerous land based excursions further extend adventurous offerings you’ll enjoy on Island Roots. If you’re a first timer at any of this, the crew, backed with years of in and on the water experience, will happily show you the ropes.

If you’re simply in search of a relaxing day of floating and sipping, you can do just that on one of Island Roots’ oversize pool floats. Zip out to Christmas Cove and float the day away with a slice of pizza in your hand. Or, cruise over to Coral Bay to do the same with some tacos and tequila from Lime Out. Between those and MULTIPLE land based bars and restaurants accessible by water, you can experience the fun of a day spent bar hopping on Island Roots without ever leaving the USVI.

Take advantage of their current summer specials! Contact Captain Jason today to customize your perfect day on the water with Island Roots for an unforgettable experience in the USVI.

Check out their website for more information or to book directly online or contact Island Roots Charters directly at 340-643-5000 or [email protected]. Want to keep up on their adventures? Follow them on Instagram and Trip Advisor to see the full guest experience!