Business Spotlight: A Day on the Beach at Bikini’s

Are you currently dreaming about lying in a hammock in the shade with a Painkiller in your hand, Caribbean blues lining your landscape and sand between your toes? Maybe the faint sound of music and laughter in the background and the smells of barbeque on the grill? Then, the next time you are on St. John, take a drive or a hike to Bikini’s Bar & Grill at Honeymoon Beach and live out your daydreams!

Bikinis offers a welcoming and fun beach vibe with amazing food and drinks! Tuck yourself away in the shade of the palm trees in one of the may spacious seating areas, hammocks or dining areas and spend your whole day at the beach with all of your food, drink, lounge and play needs at your fingertips.

Want a bit more privacy? The beach bar boasts a 20×20 foot cabana that you can rent for your party of up to eight people to practice social distancing in style and comfort on one of the most beautiful beaches on St. John’s North Shore!

The crystal clear water provides a great venue for beautiful snorkeling with rentals available on site. You can purchase a day pass while on the beach for $49 which will get you unlimited paddle board, kayak, lounge chair, snorkel and locker rentals for the day. Enjoy the underwater views with their snorkel gear or paddle around to take in the stunning view of the surrounding US and British Virgin Islands which protect the bay from the Atlantic Ocean.

Their food and beverage menus are top notch and will leave you wanting for nothing on your beach day! Once you have hiked in from town on the Lind Point Trail or shuttled in from Caneel Bay for $10 round trip, stop at the bar to grab a reusable cup to use for the day! The silicone cups have Painkiller recipe printed on the side and comes with a complimentary world class concoction inside! The cups are $25 at the bar and refills (normally 10 ounces) in this 16-ounce cup are regular price. So six ounces of cocktail for free? Yes, please!

Don’t skip on the snacks either! The grill at Bikinis features beach friendly food including mahi and BBQ chicken sandwiches, all beef hotdogs, veggie wraps, burgers AND stone fired pizzas! Lunch prices range from $9-17…not a bad price to pay for a delicious mid-day meal that doesn’t require having to leave the beach!

Bikini’s Bar and Grill is open from 9AM-6PM daily. In addition to a great day on the beach, you may be surprised with some live, local musicians playing on the beach! Check their Facebook page to see what they have coming up.

