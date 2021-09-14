ALERT: Ferry Schedule Changes!

Good Morning! I know I JUST posted about the St. Croix Ferry schedule yesterday, but I noticed immediately after that the Red Hook to Cruz Bay Ferry schedule changed. Which could alter travel plans…But only a little bit 🙂 So, at the risk of being redundant with my boat talk….

Beginning yesterday, Varlack Ventures changed the scheduled evening departure times from Red Hook. Ferry services will still be every hour on the hour from both Cruz Bay and Red Hook until 6PM each day. However, the departure times from Red Hook will be only on the HALF hour from 6:30-10:30. The Cruz Bay ferry will still depart on the hour per usual. These changes are current as of Monday, September 13 and until further notice.

Please also note, when making plans to go between St. Thomas and St. John, that the last ferry from Cruz Bay is currently 10PM and the last departure from Red Hook is 10:30PM. Don’t get stuck on the wrong island!

There was no reason given for the changes to the schedule. I’ll update you when things go back to the regular timeline for ferry services.

Oh, and a friendly reminder that masks are still mandatory on the ferry and in the terminals and waiting areas and in all public spaces in the USVI.