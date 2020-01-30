ZoZo’s H20 Planning to Open Soon!

Well folks, we have great news to share with you all today. As we told you last summer, ZoZo’s – the popular restaurant that was located at Caneel Bay prior to the 2017 hurricanes – is coming back, and if all goes as planned, it will reopen as ZoZo’s H20 as early as next week. How exciting is that??!!

ZoZo’s H20 will be located at the Lovango Resort & Beach Club on Lovango Cay, which is just a quick, 15-minute boat ride from Cruz Bay. The restaurant’s opening is part of the resort’s first phase. The Lovango Beach Club (phase 2) is expected to open in December, and the hotel (phase 3) will likely open in December 2021.

We visited Lovango Thursday afternoon, and the place looks great. Work is continuing in preparation of next week’s anticipated opening, and from what we saw, it’s going to look amazing. Check out a couple of pics…

Now you may be wondering how you are going to get to ZoZo’s H20. Well you can get there one of two ways – by private boat or by Lovango’s ferry service. Private boaters can drop guests off at the restaurant’s dock, and then the captains will anchor out in an approved anchoring area. A staff member from Lovango Resort will pick up the captain in a dinghy and transport him or her to shore. The Resort will charge a $2 dockage fee per guest.

Don’t have a boat? No problem! Lovango Resort is offering a ferry service for a small fee. Details on that are below:

Guests who opt for the longer reservation time can enjoy one of three trails on Lovango – the Congo Cay beach trail, the BVI Eastern Point trail or the Pillsbury Sound loop. I haven’t personally hiked them yet, but Mark Snider, one of the owners of Lovango Resort & Beach Club, assured me Thursday that they’re all pretty remarkable.

Now I’m sure you are curious about the menu. ZoZo’s H20 will be offering lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will open with full nightly dinner service in December when the Lovango Beach Club opens. Here is a sneak peek of the new menu:

I’m not sure about all of you, but I was super excited to see that the Watermelon Salad is coming back. It’s the little things in life, folks. 🙂

So as we mentioned, the opening is expected to happen next week. We will keep you all posted on that, how to make reservations and more. In the meantime, you can visit LovangoVI.com for more information on the resort or ZozosLovango.com for more information on the restaurant.