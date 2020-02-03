Vote for the Best Caribbean Beach Bar & Restaurant!

I don’t know about all of you, but I’m a bit tired this morning. You may be tired like me. You may be a tad hungover too. Don’t worry, we don’t judge. 🙂 So rather than a full fledge story today, we’re writing about something simple – our favorite beach bars and restaurants here in the Caribbean.

USA Today is holding a few contests, and several local places are up for the top spot. But they need your votes to win. And the contest ends today at noon EST, so you need to vote now, which probably shouldn’t be a problem because isn’t this typically the least productive work day of the year? Sorry employers! haha

So there are two contests I’d like you to vote on – the best Caribbean beach bar and the best restaurant in the Caribbean. There are numerous entrants in each, and a handful are located here in the Virgin Islands.

Lime Out – the floating taco bar – and Pizza Pi – the floating pizza boat – are both up for the best restaurant in the Caribbean. Our friends over in the British Virgin Islands – Soggy Dollar Bar and Hendo’s Hideout – are both in the running for the best Caribbean beach bar.

So take a minute or two today and vote. Here are the links…

Vote here for the best Caribbean beach bar: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-beach-bar/

Vote here for the best restaurant in the Caribbean: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-restaurant-in-the-caribbean-2020/

A quick update on Lime Out… They closed last month due to an outstanding issue with their mooring permit. There is a Coastal Zone Management meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m., and the issue will be discussed. We hope to have some good news to share with you all soon.

In the meantime, hang in there today folks. And congrats to the KC Chiefs!