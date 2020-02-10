The Story of Kekoa is Now on Film & It May Be Coming to Your Neighborhood

Kekoa, the iconic 50-foot, black-sailed wooden catamaran that anchors in Cruz Bay harbor, has had one heck of a run. Built in 2008, it made its maiden voyage from South Carolina to the Virgin Islands in 2010 only to be lost at sea after its delivery company abandoned her in rough seas. Owners, brothers Jamison and Ryan Witbeck, salvaged Kekoa, brought her back to life and then sailed her down to St. John.

And then 2017 happened. Kekoa, like many boats, was hunkered down out in Hurricane Hole on St. John’s East End when Hurricane Irma barreled though the islands. It was left mangled among the broken mangroves. And once again, the Witbeck brothers salvaged her and brought her back to life. That story is now a movie, and it may be coming to a theater near you.

Kekoa’s story is being told as part of the YETI Film Tour, and it debuted Saturday night in Orlando. Here is a sneak peek:

The YETI Film Tour features seven unreleased films that “that capture the unbreakable human spirit,” according to its website. It is coming to eight cities across the country including Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago and Austin. Please visit www.yeti.com/en_US/yeti-film-tour for film dates and ticket information.