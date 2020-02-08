Open House & Benefit for Pan Dragons Happening Today in Coral Bay

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! If you are lucky enough to be on island today, you should swing by the Isola Shoppes in Coral Bay. They’re holding an open house to formally introduce you all to the new businesses over there. The event is also going to be a fundraiser for the Love City Pan Dragons. So all around, it’s a great event for a great cause.

The Isola Shoppes are located across from the harbor in Coral Bay and in between Aqua Bistro and Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis. Current The Danforth, Jolly Dog, Zemi and SpaLaLa are operating out of Isola Shoppes.

Today’s event is being held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature live music from the Love City Pan Dragons, complimentary champagne and hors d’oeurves, drink specials, door prizes and a great raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Pan Dragons and will support their quest to play at Antigua’s Panorama event.

You must be in arttanedace at 5:30 p.m. to win a door prizes. You can win:

Coral Bay Jewelers limited edition ‘Bad Sisters’ Hook Bracelet

Karen Calandra jewelry piece

1 pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses

2-$100 Gift Certificates to SpaLaLa

$150 towards day sail for 6 passengers on Harmony Charter

There are several raffle prizes including: