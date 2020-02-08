Open House & Benefit for Pan Dragons Happening Today in Coral Bay

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! If you are lucky enough to be on island today, you should swing by the Isola Shoppes in Coral Bay. They’re holding an open house to formally introduce you all to the new businesses over there. The event is also going to be a fundraiser for the Love City Pan Dragons. So all around, it’s a great event for a great cause.
The Isola Shoppes are located across from the harbor in Coral Bay and in between Aqua Bistro and Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis. Current The Danforth, Jolly Dog, Zemi and SpaLaLa are operating out of Isola Shoppes.
Today’s event is being held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature live music from the Love City Pan Dragons, complimentary champagne and hors d’oeurves, drink specials, door prizes and a great raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Pan Dragons and will support their quest to play at Antigua’s Panorama event.
You must be in arttanedace at 5:30 p.m. to win a door prizes. You can win:
- Coral Bay Jewelers limited edition ‘Bad Sisters’ Hook Bracelet
- Karen Calandra jewelry piece
- 1 pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses
- 2-$100 Gift Certificates to SpaLaLa
- $150 towards day sail for 6 passengers on Harmony Charter
There are several raffle prizes including:
- $100 Gift Certificate to Danforth
- 2-$100 Gift Certificates to Jolly Dog or Zemi
- 2-$100 Gift Certificates to SpaLaLa
- Coral Bay Jewelers limited edition ‘Bad Sisters’ Hook
- ½ Day USVI Trip on Sunshine Day Dream $400 value
- ½ Day USVI Trip on Salty Daze $525 value
- 1st Activity Package – Total Value $355
- 60 min Swedish Massage / VI Body Spa, value $125
- Irie Pops $50 Gift Certificate
- Two tickets on Salt Deck, value $160
- 2nd Activity Package – Total Value $525
- SPA LALA Gift Certificate $100
- Dog House Pub $25 gift certificate
- ½ Day Charter for 8 people on Captain Happiness Charters (Fuel not included)
Again, the event is today, February 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.