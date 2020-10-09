Yeti Presents: Kekoa

Good Morning and Happy Fri-YAY! I wanted to share with you today a video that was released last month that portrays a beautiful story about two hard-working guys and the boat they have built…Not once, not twice but three times!

Most of you who have spent time in Cruz Bay are familiar with the iconic black sail boat and the startling sounds of its cannon. What you might not know is the story behind this vessel and its builders, the brothers Witbeck.

The Kekoa made her THIRD maiden voyage in 2019 after being wrecked by the winds of Hurricane Irma more than two years prior. Many people on island recognize the day her canons first sounded in the harbor again. It seemed like yet another piece of normalcy from the times before Irma that was forgotten. In the sound of that cannon was a sense of nostalgia. And a sense of hope.

This video, produced by Yeti, tells the story of Jamison and Ryan, the community that supported them and the incredible boat that wouldn’t sink.