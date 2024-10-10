Win a Dream Vacation & Support St. John Land Conservation!

Good Morning!

It’s that time of year again. The St. John Land Conservancy (SJLC) is launching their 4th Annual Love for the Land Fundraiser!

The SJLC works tirelessly to protect St. John’s unique ecosystems by acquiring and preserving land with natural, cultural and historic value, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the island’s natural wonders.

This year, one lucky winner will take home an incredible vacation package valued at over $15,000—perfect for a family or group of up to ten guests!

The drawing will take place live on their Facebook page on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to win an unforgettable luxury villa experience while contributing to this wonderful cause!

Here’s What’s Included in the Prize Package:

Seven Nights at Halcyon Days Villa: Gather your friends and family for a week-long stay at this stunning villa in Coral Bay, St. John. With space for up to ten guests, Halcyon Days is the perfect retreat to relax and reconnect. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or taking in the breathtaking views, this is your home away from home. The best part? You get to choose your dates in May or June 2025!

Gather your friends and family for a week-long stay at this stunning villa in Coral Bay, St. John. With space for up to ten guests, Halcyon Days is the perfect retreat to relax and reconnect. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or taking in the breathtaking views, this is your home away from home. The best part? You get to choose your dates in May or June 2025! 4WD Jeep Rental Courtesy of Sunshine Jeep Rentals: Hit the open road and explore St. John’s hidden gems in style! This complimentary Jeep rental ensures you can visit all the island’s beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and scenic spots with ease.

Hit the open road and explore St. John’s hidden gems in style! This complimentary Jeep rental ensures you can visit all the island’s beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and scenic spots with ease. A Fabulous Day at Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Spend a day in paradise at Lovango Resort, where you’ll be treated to beach umbrellas, towels, food and drink service, snorkeling equipment, beach games, and showers. It’s the perfect way to unwind and make unforgettable memories.

Spend a day in paradise at Lovango Resort, where you’ll be treated to beach umbrellas, towels, food and drink service, snorkeling equipment, beach games, and showers. It’s the perfect way to unwind and make unforgettable memories. Dinner in Cruz Bay at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Enjoy a delicious dinner for your group at this popular Cruz Bay restaurant, known for its welcoming atmosphere and top-notch cuisine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying a night out, it’s sure to be a meal to remember!

Enjoy a delicious dinner for your group at this popular Cruz Bay restaurant, known for its welcoming atmosphere and top-notch cuisine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying a night out, it’s sure to be a meal to remember! Rum Tasting courtesy of Bajo el Sol Gallery: Dive into the rich history and flavors of the Caribbean with a rum tasting!

Dive into the rich history and flavors of the Caribbean with a rum tasting! And There’s More to Come! Stay tuned as SJLC continues to add more exciting activities and experiences to this amazing package.

How to Enter

Tickets are available now on the St. John Land Conservancy website. Every ticket purchase helps SJLC protect the island’s precious ecosystems and natural beauty for future generations.

Purchase Your Tickets Here!

Join SJLC for the Live Drawing!

Mark your calendars and tune in on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, at 1 pm for the live drawing on SJLC’s Facebook page. They’ll announce the winner and make the call live, so be sure to join in the excitement and see if you’re the lucky one!

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to SJLC, your participation in the Love for the Land fundraiser makes a real difference in the community. With your help, SJLC can continue to protect the natural splendor of St. John for years to come.