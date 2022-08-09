Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I know we cover a ton of Real Estate here on News of St. John. But, this post is dedicated to those of you looking for your next vacation rental! WindSong Villa encapsulates the perfect escape for a family or group of friends. Four Primary Suites with exquisite private baths, mountain and ocean views, 6000 square feet of luxurious outdoor and interior living and entertaining areas combine to make this the perfect vacation destination for up to eight guests. Oh, and for the first time in twelve years, this home is ready to welcome guests AND they have very limited availability. So, if you like what you see here, act fast. This divine home will book up quickly!

WindSong Villa, located in Point Rendezvous and perched high above Fish Bay, is known for its breathtaking views over Ram Head and the Caribbean Sea. With the Tradewinds passing through the hillside where this villa is perched, it’s no wonder it was named WindSong. From the sound of the cooling breezes blowing through the trees, to the soothing sound of the solar windchimes in the morning, to the sound of the coqui frogs serenading you to sleep…. WindSong Villa is a delight for the senses.

Purchased in 2021 by Gail Goodwin and her husband Daryl, this home has undergone an extensive renovation and most of what you will encounter during your stay here has been refurbished and updated. From this talented woman and her decades of experience in property and hospitality management, guests at WindSong Villa can expect professional management and full service concierge along with the divine lodging experience.

In 2013 Gail built Glacier Bear Retreat , the only luxury rental INSIDE Glacier National Park. She then created Snow Bear Chalets , the world’s 1st ski-in/ski-out luxury treehouses, located slope side at Whitefish Mountain Resort. TIME Magazine honored Snow Bear Chalets as one of the 100 World’s Greatest Places. Gail expanded her short-term luxury brand from Montana to St. John in early 2021 with the purchase of Villa Calypso , one of the most luxurious villas on St. John, located just 1/4 mile away from WindSong Villa.

“We intentionally wanted a second villa very close to Villa Calypso so that larger family groups can gather for special occasions and have plenty of room for everyone! WindSong Villa is the perfect addition as we can now sleep 18 guests between the two villas”, said Gail.

Additionally, with the rental of both of these beautiful villas for your wedding or special occasion, you can have your accommodations, ceremony and reception right in the same neighborhood. Everyone can simply be together, relax and enjoy your special day and each other’s company.

Ok, now back to that beautiful villa….

To compliment the beautiful interior and exterior spaces, WindSong Villa is completely outfitted with luxurious and premium furnishings, linens and architectural accents. A down sectional sofa, flat screen televisions and a beautiful new mahogany bar in the main living area ensure a relaxing evening spent in the comfortable interior of the home.

Gel memory foam mattresses with luxury linens and pillows promise a spectacular night’s rest.

Plush towels and high end toiletries promise pampering in the beautifully appointed Primary En Suite bathrooms…

And the absolutely GORGEOUS kitchen, outfitted from Williams Sonoma and Heath Ceramic dinnerware, lacks absolutely nothing for creating a culinary masterpiece!

However, the meal you create, no matter how amazing, will have a tough time competing for your guests’ attentions once they sit down to enjoy it at the outdoor dining area! The cooling trade winds and twilight views of the Caribbean Sea from every level of this home are stiff competition 🙂

So, the layout of this home is also unique for an extended family or friends traveling together. Three of the primary suites are located in the main home with an additional large efficiency apartment located on the lower level.

Each of the suites have their own entrances and their own exquisite appointments with a private deck and a view to match!