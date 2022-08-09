fbpx
Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation!

Good Morning, Good Morning!  I know we cover a ton of Real Estate here on News of St. John.  But, this post is dedicated to those of you looking for your next vacation rental!  WindSong Villa encapsulates the perfect escape for a family or group of friends.  Four Primary Suites with exquisite private baths, mountain and ocean views, 6000 square feet of luxurious outdoor and interior living and entertaining areas combine to make this the perfect vacation destination for up to eight guests.  Oh, and for the first time in twelve years, this home is ready to welcome guests AND they have very limited availability.  So, if you like what you see here, act fast.  This divine home will book up quickly!

WindSong Villa, located in Point Rendezvous and perched high above Fish Bay, is known for its breathtaking views over Ram Head and the Caribbean Sea. With the Tradewinds passing through the hillside where this villa is perched, it’s no wonder it was named WindSong. From the sound of the cooling breezes blowing through the trees, to the soothing sound of the solar windchimes in the morning, to the sound of the coqui frogs serenading you to sleep…. WindSong Villa is a delight for the senses.

Sunrise views every day of the year!
Sunrise views every day of the year!

 

And rainbows with nearly every single rain!
And rainbows with nearly every single rain!
Purchased in 2021 by Gail Goodwin and her husband Daryl, this home has undergone an extensive renovation and most of what you will encounter during your stay here has been refurbished and updated.  From this talented woman and her decades of experience in property and hospitality management, guests at WindSong Villa can expect professional management and full service concierge along with the divine lodging experience.
The ultimate space for entertaining or relaxing, made complete with five star management services
The ultimate space for entertaining or relaxing, made complete with five star management services
In 2013 Gail built Glacier Bear Retreat, the only luxury rental INSIDE Glacier National Park. She then created Snow Bear Chalets, the world’s 1st ski-in/ski-out luxury treehouses, located slope side at Whitefish Mountain Resort. TIME Magazine honored Snow Bear Chalets as one of the 100 World’s Greatest Places. Gail expanded her short-term luxury brand from Montana to St. John in early 2021 with the purchase of Villa Calypso, one of the most luxurious villas on St. John, located just 1/4 mile away from WindSong Villa.

 

Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation! 5

 

“We intentionally wanted a second villa very close to Villa Calypso so that larger family groups can gather for special occasions and have plenty of room for everyone! WindSong Villa is the perfect addition as we can now sleep 18 guests between the two villas”, said Gail.
View from WindSong Villa
View from WindSong Villa
Additionally, with the rental of both of these beautiful villas for your wedding or special occasion, you can have your accommodations, ceremony and reception right in the same neighborhood.  Everyone can simply be together, relax and enjoy your special day and each other’s company.
Ok, now back to that beautiful villa….

Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation! 7

To compliment the beautiful interior and exterior spaces, WindSong Villa is completely outfitted with luxurious and premium furnishings, linens and architectural accents.  A down sectional sofa, flat screen televisions and a beautiful new mahogany bar in the main living area ensure a relaxing evening spent in the comfortable interior of the home.
A brand new Mahogany bar was recently installed in the living area
A brand new Mahogany bar was recently installed in the living area
Gel memory foam mattresses with luxury linens and pillows promise a spectacular night’s rest.

Plush towels and high end toiletries promise pampering in the beautifully appointed Primary En Suite bathrooms…

Plush towels and high end toiletries promise pampering in the beautifully appointed Primary En Suite bathrooms…
 Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation! 10
Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation! 11
Oh, did I forget to mention the outdoor showers? 🙂
And the absolutely GORGEOUS kitchen, outfitted from Williams Sonoma and Heath Ceramic dinnerware, lacks absolutely nothing for creating a culinary masterpiece!
Awaiting your culinary creativity!  Oh, yes…There's a view of the sea for the chef as well!
Awaiting your culinary creativity!  Oh, yes…There’s a view of the sea for the chef as well!
However, the meal you create, no matter how amazing, will have a tough time competing for your guests’ attentions once they sit down to enjoy it at the outdoor dining area!  The cooling trade winds and twilight views of the Caribbean Sea from every level of this home are stiff competition 🙂
Outdoor dining for eight. Or coffee for two on that lovely porch swing in the background 🙂
Outdoor dining for eight. Or coffee for two on that lovely porch swing in the background 🙂
So, the layout of this home is also unique for an extended family or friends traveling together.  Three of the primary suites are located in the main home with an additional large efficiency apartment located on the lower level.
The apartment on the lower level offers privacy and plenty of space!
The apartment on the lower level offers privacy and plenty of space!
Each of the suites have their own entrances and their own exquisite appointments with a private deck and a view to match!
WindSong Villa has been selected as the feature property for this year’s Friends of Virgin Islands National Park “Villas for the Park” fundraiser this fall as well (November 11-25, 2022)!  It is currently available for Saturday to Saturday weekly short-term vacation rentals from September-December 2022 (YES! Including Christmas and New Year’s!) and from June-December 2023.  So, take a look at the website with the full description and availability and book your future stay at WindSong Villa today!  Or, contact Gail Goodwin directly to coordinate booking your special occasion in both villas.
 Where to Stay Spotlight: WindSong Villa is the Perfect Home for Your Next Vacation! 15

