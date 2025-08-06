Where to Stay Spotlight: The Fred – A Beachfront Boutique Resort on St. Croix

Good Morning,

This one is for Virgin Islanders – or tourists who want to spend a little time exploring a nearby island.

You know that feeling when you need a break but don’t want the hassle of a big trip? Or perhaps you miss the good old days of easy island-hopping to the BVI? Well, here’s a solution: consider a quick staycation on St. Croix. Our sister island to the south is just a short plane hop or ferry ride away, and it offers a refreshing change of pace without leaving the USVI. At the center of this perfect little getaway is a funky beachfront hotel in Frederiksted that’ll have you in full vacation mode from the moment you arrive: The Fred.

It’s that time of year where a lot of St. John residents are getting some well deserved rest and time off work before next high season. And for those wanting to scratch that island-hopping itch, Frederiksted and The Fred Hotel is a great little getaway. The Fred is a 22-room, adults-only boutique resort complete with a large pool at it’s center, tucked right along a gorgeous west-facing beach in the heart of Frederiksted. The resort is named after King Frederik V of Denmark (namesake of Frederiksted), and it’s a unique blend of historic charm and modern chic – the property comprises six beautifully restored historic structures (the main building, Totten House, dates back to the 1790s) combined with funky, stylish design elements. Don’t let the colonial architecture fool you, though; The Fred has all the modern comforts – including free Wi-Fi everywhere if you’ve got a little work to take care of during your stay. In short, this boutique hotel packs a lot into a little jewel box on St. Croix’s west end.

Frederiksted itself is a big part of The Fred’s appeal. If Christiansted is the busy hub of St. Croix, Frederiksted is its cool, laid-back cousin – less touristy, more chill, and full of local charm. The Fred’s prime location (605 Strand Street) means you’re within walking distance of everything in this charming seaside town. Guests can lime on the beach or lounge by the pool, then wander over to the Frederiksted Pier for a snorkel or sunset stroll. The pier is famous for easy snorkeling and diving – you might spot colorful fish, coral, even a seahorse or two if you’re lucky. The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts is just a few blocks away, as are a number of local shops, galleries, and historic sites. And when hunger strikes, you can stroll to nearby eateries and bars in town – though you might just end up staying put at The Fred once you see what’s on offer on-site.

At The Fred, they’ve really embraced the “West is Best” vibe that Frederiksted is known for, with some of the island’s most spectacular sunsets. Start your day with a leisurely coffee on the beachfront, then grab lunch from the resort’s poolside grill, which serves up tasty fare daily from 11 am to 3 pm. The Fred’s beachside bar is open every day from late morning into the evening, so whether you’re craving a midday rum punch or a sundowner cocktail, you’re covered. And you won’t find any kids running around here. The Fred is proudly adults-only, which means peace, quiet, and a grown-up paradise for your getaway. As the sun dips into the Caribbean Sea, the scene at The Fred is pure magic – picture yourself floating in the pool with a cold drink in hand, watching the sky turn tangerine and pink. This is what a St. Croix staycation is all about.

Even though The Fred has a casual, barefoot elegance, it doesn’t skimp on amenities. They have a boutique gift shop that’s perfect for picking up a new swimsuit, sun hat, or fun souvenir – it’s stocked with island-chic merchandise, even a few playful surprises. Watersports equipment like snorkels, paddle boards, and kayaks can be rented and launched right from the beach at The Fred. And if you’re up for some excitement, The Fred often hosts an array of poolside entertainment like live DJs and Moko Jumbies. Of course, if your idea of excitement is simply a quiet nap in a lounger, you can do that too. The beauty of The Fred is that relaxation and adventure are both at your fingertips.

While The Fred is your homebase, let’s not forget the island of St. Croix and all its offerings. One of the best things about basing yourself in Frederiksted for the weekend is how close you are to some of St. Croix’s finest beaches and activities. Just north of The Fred, you’ll find Rainbow Beach – a local favorite for crystal-clear water, a lively beach bar, and weekend volleyball games. A short drive south takes you to the breathtaking Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge, home to one of the most pristine beaches in the Caribbean (it’s so stunning, Hollywood chose it for the closing scene of Shawshank Redemption). There is also the new Sandy Point Art Oasis. This creative beachfront space, built from repurposed shipping containers, combines art gallery with laid-back beach bar and watersports rentals. It’s a great example of how Frederiksted is growing as a vibrant, community-focused destination while still keeping its relaxing vibe. Between the beaches, the culture, and the friendly locals, you’ll quickly understand why people say “West is best” on St. Croix.

Getting to St. Croix from St. John is easier than you might think. You’ve basically got two options – by air or by sea – and both are pretty quick. If you’re in a hurry to get your vacation started, you can take a short flight from St. Thomas to St. Croix, only about 20 minutes in the air on a small plane. There’s even a seaplane service that many consider a bucket-list experience – you take off from Charlotte Amalie harbor and splash down in Christiansted harbor, a thrilling and scenic way to arrive. Prefer to stay on the water? Hop aboard the QE IV ferry that runs between St. Thomas and St. Croix. The ferry operates about six days a week, with a crossing time of roughly 2 hours and 10 minutes. It departs from downtown Charlotte Amalie and lands in Christiansted, so you get a mini ocean adventure en route. Once you get to St. Croix, it’s a scenic 30-40 minute drive from the airport or ferry dock to Frederiksted – and yes, The Fred can arrange airport transfers if you need them, taking the stress out of that last leg. If you happen to have access to a boat or want to charter one with friends, you could even arrive by sea – The Fred maintains its own mooring ball right off the beach for guests coming by private boat. However you get there, the point is: a weekend in St. Croix is totally doable for St. Johnians. It’s a vacation within a vacation that doesn’t require a passport or a long journey – but still feels a world away in the best possible way.

So, are you ready to pack a small bag and head to St. Croix for a little getaway? The Fred makes it tempting to book a long weekend of pampering and adventure. Whether you're sipping a cocktail in the beachfront hot tub, exploring Frederiksted's colorful streets, or watching a brilliant sunset from The Fred's courtyard, you're sure to return to St. John feeling recharged and refreshed. Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need – and with The Fred and St. Croix practically next door, your dream staycation is just a short flight or ferry ride away.