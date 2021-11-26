Where to Stay Spotlight: Spend a Week Feeling Like Royalty at Villa Calypso- the Premier Luxury Villa on St. John

Happy Fri-YAY! I hope that you all enjoyed a day of gratitude surrounded by the people you love yesterday! I know that today is Black Friday, but instead of fighting the crowds I recommend you spend some time “shopping” for your next absolutely luxurious accommodations on St. John. The villa I have to share with you today absolutely has it ALL…From private beach access to personal concierge service. From Old World charm and design to state of the art luxuries. Oh, and did I mention the breathtaking views that you will breathe in during your stay here from the comfort of your private pool, hot tub or multitude of outdoor living areas?

Ladies and Gentlemen, meet Villa Calypso , the ultimate luxury accommodation experience on St. John.

You may remember Villa Calypso as the featured home in the Villas for the Park online auction ( today is the last day to bid! ). What a great WIN-WIN opportunity where you receive a full week at Villa Calypso- the premier luxury villa on St. John, and Friends of Virgin Islands National Park receives the much-needed funds to protect turtles, provide environmental protection education to the youth of St. John and so many other worthy projects!

This immaculately kept home blends Old World architectural magnificence with impeccable modern luxuries that will combine to make each moment of your stay seem like a dream come true. Built in 2014, this astute stone villa’s exterior seems almost palace-like; with multiple turrets perched upon sturdy stone walls, arched, custom mahogany doors and brick and stone pathways…. All illuminated by warm lantern light after dusk and amplified by the surrounding cerulean Caribbean Sea by day.

The inside of the home is adorned with plush furnishings and décor that will help you relax and inspire you to dream. Be prepared to be spoiled like never before and find your place for peace and tranquility.

The amenities are far too long a list to mention here, but I’ll hit some highlights for you 🙂

First, the new owners of Villa Calypso are also the developers and owners of Glacier Bear Retreat – the only luxury vacation home rental INSIDE Glacier National Park. They also designed and built Snow Bear Chalets , the world’s first ski-in/ski-out treehouses which were recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 World’s Greatest Places! Pretty neat, right?

Well, I mention this because, these innovative and successful hoteliers live just up the hill from Villa Calypso. Which means that they, and their on island management team, will be at your service to ensure that your stay is as five star as it can get! The owner is also a Certified Property Manager, a designation that only 8600 people around the world are privileged to hold. So, you can bet that the service throughout your stay will not only meet, but possibly exceed, the incredible accommodations it accompanies.

This service stretches far beyond your average concierge amenity. Have you ever spent a long day traveling to St. John, only to arrive and realize you still need to figure out dinner and possibly a grocery store stop with the whole family in tow? Well, at Villa Calypso, not only will you arrive via chauffeur…But, upon your entry to the property you will find welcome drinks AND a catered dinner! How’s that for wow factor?

Throughout the home, you will enjoy central air on those warm Caribbean nights, multiple indoor and outdoor showers, a ten person hot tub, a state of the art entertainment system with Bluetooth capabilities, an infinity pool and a multitude of outdoor living areas to choose from in order to sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset show.

Oh, but that isn’t all of the amenities. I mentioned beach access didn’t I? At Villa Calypso, you will enjoy private access to Klein Bay Beach, only a few moments’ walk from the comforts of this luxurious home. You can kayak or enjoy some of the very best snorkeling on the island with rays, turtles, squid and schools of brightly colored fish, just steps away from Villa Calypso! It doesn’t get much easier and more beautiful than this!

When you are ready to turn in for the night, you’ll enjoy the lavish comforts of royalty in one of four equal king-sized suites with en suite baths with indoor AND outdoor showers and private balconies throughout Villa Calypso. There’s even a kid’s bunk room adjacent to one of the masters. W Hotel mattresses and five hundred count Italian vintage luxury linens will keep you feeling pampered throughout your evening rest.

And, in each of the lavish en suite baths, you’ll find luxurious Turkish towels, hammered antique copper sinks, Rohl fixtures and faucets and TOTO toilets. There was no expense spared in the build, décor and tasteful accouterments of this exquisite villa! The new owners have added the Calypso feel with a music wall featuring three ukuleles a drum and a steel pan drum, as well as vibrantly colored artwork from local artist Elaine Estern.