Where to Stay Spotlight: Leisure and Luxury Combine at Cay Syrah Villa

Often times, when I write these villa posts, I simply read a TON about the particular home (reviews, websites, owner comments, etc.) and then go from there. But when Cay Syrah Villa came across my desk, I saw something special in it that begged me to come take a closer look. I linked up with the Property Manager, David, in order to do a little walkthrough of this awesome vacation rental located in a lovely neighborhood just outside of Cruz Bay. And, well, the magic is in the details of this unique rental with sprawling indoor and outdoor living spaces that are ready for your whole family (or group of friends) to come and enjoy!

First, I want to further emphasize the common spaces of this six-bedroom, six and a half-bathroom ADA compliant villa. Yes, you read that right, the majority of this Cay Syrah is absolutely handicap accessible! From the paved parking area in front to the ramp that leads around the building to the lower levels, to the doorway widths to the shower access. And there is a wheelchair on site for use if needed while you are visiting! This home is absolutely perfect for a multi-generational family looking to create some amazing memories in Love City together. It is awesome.

Ok, back to those living spaces. On the main level of Cay Syrah, there is an expansive great room, indoor dining area and beautiful chef’s kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom mahogany cabinetry.

The outdoor space just beyond the dining area boasts a spacious covered deck with comfortable seating areas that is the perfect temperature, even in the late afternoon sun.

A pool area, on the lower level, is also fully handicap accessible and is host to an outdoor kitchen with a television for watching those Sunday games, an additional lounge area and an amazing water feature that turns off automatically in case you want to leave it on to listen to while you fall into an afternoon nap.

Did I mention the adorable little turtles painted all over the bottom of the pool? Even when you stay in from the beach for the day, you’re still surrounded by reminders of our favorite sea creatures 🙂

On the garden level of Cay Syrah (adjacent to the two bedroom apartment), a grassy yard (perfect for lawn games!)…

…and a full-on tiki bar are the stars of the show and additional seating in the shade of the tropical trees creates yet another outdoor escape when traveling with a large group.

Now, all the way, up-up-up, to the upper deck! The sun-bathing area on the top deck of Cay Syrah is an absolutely stellar place to watch the sun set, no matter what time of year.

I can also imagine that this upper deck is popular in the evenings, away from the heat of the sun, with a front row seat for star gazing.

Now that we have a feel for the layout of the common areas of Cay Syrah, let’s talk bedrooms and bathrooms.

On the main (entry) level of the home is a primary suite with en suite bathroom.

The next floor down hosts two more generously sized suites with their own bathroom and there is a half-bath in the laundry area on the patio.

The lower-level garden apartment is ABSOLUTELY perfect for a family with children! A large suite sits to the left upon entry with a living room and beautiful full kitchen in the common area.

To the right is a smaller room with bunk beds that the kiddos would go crazy over (I call top!). 🙂 A shared bathroom with full shower and his-and-hers sinks rounds out this lovely little apartment that would be great for a family with kids to call home when traveling with a larger group.

As I mentioned, the magic is in the details on this moderately priced vacation rental. The owners of Cay Syrah sourced the majority of the furnishings and decor from estate sales in California. Which give this island feeling home a very different depth and dimension. Ornate wood furnishings from across the eras surprise you with every turn! Crazy cool wardrobes, desks, beds and dressers pop up in each of the sleeping areas.

Beautiful doors from decades past appear throughout the arched doorways of Cay Syrah and really neat stained-glass panels lie in wait for you to discover. The main door, pictured above, was actually once the entry to a gallery on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills…How neat is that? I was even amazed at the ceiling fans and light fixtures. The modern-age twists, accentuated by the older era furnishings and glass decor, makes this entire home feel like an exciting museum filled with treasures!

This beautiful home with its expansive living spaces, funky decor and furnishings and sleeping space for up to eight guests is currently on the short-term rental market with Caribbean Soul Vacations at a nightly rate that can’t be beat for a villa of this size! And, they still have a bit of availability for this season. So, if you are looking for a last-minute getaway for your family and/or friends, the perfect spot for your upcoming celebration or are simply on the hunt for your next perfect vacation home on St. John, reach out to Dave and Julie today!

You can also view Cay Syrah’s full listing on St. John Villa Rentals for a full gallery of photos and all of the details on this incredible home; just moments from Cruz Bay but a world away.