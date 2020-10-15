One of the first things most visitors do when arriving on St. John – whether it’s their first trip or their 20th – is to take the iconic North Shore Road and stop for photos at the world-famous Trunk Bay Lookout. I even know of one particular resident *ehem* who still does the same, every time she opts for the scenic route in lieu of Centerline.

It’s me. I’m that resident. As a 30-year visitor and now a nearly five-year resident, one would think I would have enough photos of St. John to satisfy the self-proclaimed photographer in me. (Nope)

On an island 7ish by 3ish square miles, one would also think there is a limited number of objects one could photograph. But for those who slow down and look around, so much beauty can be found in ordinary objects, and there is no limit to the photographic opportunities on St. John.

We wanted to share some of our photos to help inspire your own creative inner photographer, and thought it might be fun to incorporate them into a “Where Am I?” series.

Some, like the one today, might be easy for repeat guests who consider St. John their second home. Others we are hoping are a bit more of a challenge. In any event, we hope it reminds everyone to keep their eyes and imagination open for some unique shots beyond just the photos of our beautiful beaches. (Although I admit that my hard drive is filled with thousands of those, too!)

So … WHERE AM I? Here is a clue:

This popular spot was built by a local resident in the 1970s and inspired by the architecture of the Danish plantations

Please comment below with your guesses!