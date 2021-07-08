We Got a New Ferry!

We were at the fueling up for a day sail at the dock near the National Park office yesterday morning and this BEAUTIFUL boat rolled in!!!

First, from a distance, I first assumed it was the Tortola ferry coming into the international dock. Then, as it pulled into the creek, I assumed because it said “St. Thomas VI” on the stern that the downtown ferry was FINALLY back in service. But, unable to go over and immediately check it out myself, I dove into Facebook land and, low and behold, this stunning and brand new ferry is operating service between Cruz Bay and Red Hook!

I have contacted the ferry companies and will swing by the dock this weekend to find out more details as to adjusted schedules, updates to the downtown service, etc. But, I was so excited about spotting this new vessel that I wanted to share the pics with you all this morning!

Just a gentle reminder…masks are still required on all public transportation and in all public spaces on St. John. That includes the ferry…So, mask up and enjoy the new ride!