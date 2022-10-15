Virgin Islands Shakedown Music Festival in St. Croix Next Month

This one is going out to all the music lovers out there! Whether you are visiting St. John and want to do some island hopping, you live on St. John and want one more getaway before the season picks up or you are in the states looking for a quick and easy island (and live music!) fix, Virgin Islands Shakedown at The Fred will be sure to cure your craving!

This poolside, oceanfront festival will take place in Frederiksted, St. Croix at The Fred November 18-20 and will feature artists from Moe., Umphrey’s McGee, The String Cheese Incident, Particle, Lotus, Thievery Corporation and more! Oh, and KELLER WILLIAMS and Captain Pigg & Friends were just added to this already stellar lineup! Imagine sitting by the pool with a cocktail in your hand while Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee tickles the ivories. Or dancing in the sand at sunset listening to Keller sing the tunes of the Grateful Dead.

But the incredible lineup of nationally touring artists celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead for FOUR nights isn’t the only draw to our sister island to the south next month! Let’s talk a bit about the venue…The Fred is right on the beach in downtown Frederiksted, giving you easy access to the water and the town. When taking a break from the tunes, you can stroll the beach all the way down to the pier which is famed for its incredible underwater life. Explore the rich history of the town by touring Fort Frederik or visiting the Little La Grange Farm and Lawaetz Museum. Or take a quick taxi ride to explore the Botanical Gardens or visit the drinking pigs!

If exploring is lower on your list of things to do and relaxing at The Fred is a bit more appealing, you won’t be disappointed. There are plenty of things to do on site, in addition to the music. You can spend a beach day with ease with chair, water sport, umbrella rentals and towel service right on site.

And, a full bar and delicious snacks are just a few steps away from the sand. Or simply enjoy the view while relaxing and listening to the music from the observation deck, the hot tub, or two pools on site. Oh, and a full-service day spa is right on site to get you decompressed and ready for a weekend of fun or to ease your weary body from all the dancing over the weekend at the end of your stay!

Now this is not your average music festival. Here at The Fred, guests will enjoy an intimate setting with their favorite artists. VIP and Overnight Packages are still available, both of which will give you an up close and personal experience with the music and the musicians.

VIP Packages include:

Admission to All 4 nights of The Dire Wolves and Blue Star Radiation and Special Set

Early entry to enjoy The Fred resort daily (2 hours before VIP show times)

League of Sound Disciples Late-Night DJ Set

Joel Cummins Poolside Piano Day Sets

Rankin’ Rajah DJ Day Set

Late Night After Parties each night with the Band

VIP Commemorative Laminate

VIP Poster

And the four-night lodging packages will get you even closer to fully immersive in the musical experience of the weekend:

4 Night Stay at exclusive The Fred resort for 2 guests

Admission to All 4 nights of The Dire Wolves and Blue Star Radiation and Special Set

Early entry to enjoy The Fred resort daily

League of Sound Disciples Late-Night DJ Set

Joel Cummins Poolside Piano Day Sets

Rankin’ Rajah DJ Day Set

Late Night After Parties each night with the Band

VIP Commemorative Laminate

VIP Poster

Free Breakfast for 2 each morning

The Fred VIP Signed Merch Bundle

So, if you are in the territory next month, or simply looking for a quick, music filled beach getaway before the holidays (and winter!), go to the Virgin Islands Shakedown website to find out more and book your room, and your tickets today!