Virgin Islands National Park Proposes New Fees for 2025

Good Morning! There are some important updates coming our way for the Virgin Islands National Park that you’ll want to know about. The National Park Service (NPS) is proposing adjustments to the park’s fee structure, which could take effect as early as January 1, 2025, so let’s dive into what these proposed fees might mean for you.

Changes at Trunk Bay

For those who love spending time at Trunk Bay, get ready for some changes. The current entry fee of $5 for visitors ages 15 and older is proposed to double to $10, and it will now apply to anyone 10 years of age or older. Additionally, the NPS is reintroducing an annual pass at Trunk Bay, which will be $60 per person for ages 10 and older. If you hold an Interagency Senior or Access Pass, the fees will increase from $2.50 to $5..

Mooring Fees on the Rise

For those who love to anchor under the stars, take note! The NPS is planning to increase mooring fees for overnight stays. If your vessel is up to 60 feet, the nightly rate could increase from $26 to $40. For larger vessels over 60 feet, you might see a jump from $26 to $60 per night. Importantly, these mooring fees will now be required 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rather than just for overnight stays.

But here’s a silver lining for our savvy sailors: If you have an Interagency Senior or Access Pass, you’ll still enjoy discounted rates, with proposed fees set at $20 for standard vessels and $30 for larger ones.

Introducing New Fees

Hold on to your flip-flops, because the NPS is also proposing several new fees that could impact your visit:

Caneel Bay Parking: $10 per day

$10 per day NPS Finger Pier: $1 per foot of vessel per day

$1 per foot of vessel per day NPS Bulkhead/Dinghy Dock: $5 per day or $150 per year

$5 per day or $150 per year NPS Boat Launch: $10 per launch/retrieval or $100 per year

These new fees aim to align with local market rates and ensure that the park’s facilities are maintained at the highest standard. The NPS has conducted comparability studies to ensure that these fees do not unfairly compete with nearby private businesses, maintaining a balanced economic environment on the island.

Purpose Behind the Proposed Changes

The proposed fee increases are part of a broader effort by the NPS to ensure that Virgin Islands National Park continues to offer a high-quality visitor experience. These changes will support improved facilities, a greater presence of park personnel to address common issues such as resource damage, and enhanced maintenance of amenities like restrooms, picnic areas, and landscape maintenance. The park aims to maintain its services at the standard expected of a national park while continuing to provide economic opportunities for the local community and businesses.

The fees have not been increased since 2015, and this proposal aligns with comparable public and private service providers in the Virgin Islands. The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) authorizes the NPS to collect and retain revenue in the form of entrance and amenity fees. The law allows parks like Virgin Islands National Park to retain 80 percent of the fees collected in the park for use on projects that directly enhance the experience of park visitors. The remaining 20 percent of all collected fees is distributed throughout the National Park System.

Your Voice Matters!

The NPS wants to hear from the community about these proposed changes. They’re hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM at the new Resource Management and Science building conference room at Lind Point. If you can’t make it in person, you can still share your thoughts by submitting comments online or by mail until October 9, 2024.