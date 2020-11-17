Villa Spotlight: Spend the Holidays at The Hills St. John

Well folks, Thanksgiving is creeping up on us which means the Holiday Season is right around the corner. Many of you may look forward to this time of year for large family gatherings and re-connecting with your loved ones. Unfortunately, for many, the current pandemic may keep us away from these larger gatherings due to concern over the spread of the virus and the health of our more “at-risk” family members.

Due to all of this, 2020 might be the year that you finally take that holiday trip that you’ve been thinking about for a long while. With family traditions potentially on pause until a vaccination is widely accessible, a simple getaway to St. John in a private villa with your immediate family might be the holiday rest and relaxation you need.

If your idea of a holiday celebration consists of warming yourself in the sunshine on beautiful beaches all day and returning to your villa to the smells of a gourmet dinner that you didn’t have to prepare, then this might be the getaway you need this December. The Hills St John features several two, three and four bedroom villas that are close to town, have impeccable sunset views, an array of amenities and an amazing staff that will cater to all of your holiday travel needs.

And this season, holiday travel won’t break your bank!

First, let me quickly outline the savings we are talking about here. The rates at The Hills this holiday season are the same as the ones you’ll see for regular season. Due to an understanding of the possible shift in financials for a lot of our regular guests, The Hills will keep their holiday rates in line with those for the regular winter season.

So, if you have always swayed away from traveling this time of year due to a 20% average in rate spikes on accommodations, this year it will cost you the same to stay during Christmas as it would in late January. The Hills currently has plenty of availability the week of Christmas. But, at these rates, they will go quickly!

Air fares seem to be relatively affordable during that time of year as well. Flight costs sometimes double during the holiday season and, while some are higher than a normal time of year, many seem to be reflecting off-season rates! I did some quick searches and here’s what I found for the week of 12/19-12/26:

Jet Blue out of JFK has a round trip, non-stop flight for $335. United has one for $468.

Delta’s nonstop out of Atlanta is $365 round-trip.

The Jet Blue non-stop out of Boston is currently $518 round-trip.

From Miami- Non-stop flights on American Airlines are around $200.*

*Search conducted via Hopper flight search app at 7:30 AM on Monday, November 16. I always use hopper to search for flights but then go directly to the airline to book. It has served me well in my eight years of traveling between St. Thomas and the states!

Now, back to those accommodations!

I highlighted several of these beautiful villas and the property back in September. Take a look at that post to get yourself acquainted with your holiday views. Today, I want to tell you about the on-site options you will have exclusively as a guest at The Hills. One of the absolute best things about this property is the convenience of resort amenities and services paired with the luxury of having your own private villa.

First of all, the staff at this property is incredible. From the time you place your booking until the time you leave, they are available to assist in helping you plan, and execute, your dream holiday vacation. If you need assistance with planning your travel from the dock or the airport, booking the perfect boat day, arranging dinner reservations and taxis or coordinating private on-site catering options the staff at The Hills is available to help you.

An on-site gym, The Clubhouse Bar and Restaurant, concierge services, multiple sunset viewing decks and swimming pool are all exclusively for you as a guest at The Hills.

Let’s chat dining options. First, The Clubhouse Bar and Restaurant offers an array of craft and classic island cocktails, a great beer and wine selection and a dining menu that is ideal for pool side snacks or a trip to the beach. Skip the lines in town and grab a sandwich or salad (and drinks!) to-go from the on-site restaurant. When you arrive and are weary from a day of traveling, you can relax and enjoy the views with a gourmet pizza, charcuterie board or wings within stumbling distance to your comfortable villa.

The convenience of the on-site restaurant extends into your space with their new catering menu designed by Chef Tony Tilton (formerly of The Lime Inn, The Terrace and Zozo’s at the Sugar Mill). Chef Tony has created a great menu with an array of cuisine for you to enjoy in the privacy of your villa with million dollar views.

There is a huge selection of family style options designed for parties of six to eight people such as Chicken Parmigiana, Local Mahi, Jerk Chicken with Pineapple and Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin, to name a few. You can round out your entrée with an array of sides and starters like Fresh Baked Focaccia Bread and Crudite and Hummus. All of this can be coordinated with the staff with 72 hours of advanced notice. AND, it’s delivered direct to your door for your family to enjoy.

If you want more of a dining experience, Chef Tony will prepare a meal in your villa while you sip on your beverage of choice and enjoy the sunset. Once your stay is booked, contact your representative to start planning your holiday dinner menu!

The Hills St. John is offering deep discounts on Christmas week (December 19-26) for a limited time. The current rates reflect those of regular season as opposed to their annual holiday rates. Don’t miss the opportunity to create the most magical holiday memories on St. John with your loved ones and book today with The Hills St. John! Check out their website for for availability ad more information on the luxury villas available for your holiday. Or contact The Hills today to move your dream vacation into reality!