Villa Spotlight: Newly Listed Boutique Vacation Rental in Cruz Bay

Good Morning! I have seen A LOT of messages and posts about last minute rentals. With the predictably busy summer season upon us, accommodations have been tough to find. Well, for those of you on the hunt, I have to share with you today a newly renovated, boutique style rental that is just a moment’s stroll from downtown Cruz Bay. The Peacock is a fresh listing on the vacation rental market, has all the comforts of home, beautiful views, funky decor AND availability in June, July and August!

First, let’s chat a bit about this location! This adorably comfortable island cottage is located just a short walk from all of the fun to be had in Cruz Bay. Tucked just around the corner from Gallows Point and perched high on a point with unobstructed views so, during your stay, you will enjoy the convenience of being in town with the peace and quiet and spanning views of being in the country.

And, the only other guests you will share your space with is the occasional visiting peacock! The peacocks of St. John LOVE the grassy lawn that sits in front of this guest house and pop by to be neighborly from time to time.

This two bedroom, two bathroom standalone cottage is home to a beautifully decorated indoor space, ample outdoor areas to relax and take in the views and an outdoor spa perfect for enjoying a happy hour cocktail with the sunset.

The Peacock sleeps four people in two bedrooms with really comfortable and custom designed king sized beds. The mattresses are brand new and suspended from the ceiling!

You’ll enjoy both the sounds and the sway of the nearby Caribbean Sea while you take your evening rest surrounded by luxurious bedding and peacock accents!

Each of the two bedrooms host its own beautifully appointed en suite bathrooms with funky and modern decor and updated fixtures. The entire place was just completely redesigned and renovated, ensuring a seriously functional and comfortable space for your upcoming vacation.

The comfy indoor sitting and dining area boasts a gigantic flat screen TV so you can nurse your sun kissed skin with some relaxation in the central air at the end of a long day of beaching or hiking.

But why would you want to be inside when you have SO MANY outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy your travel buddies or family? There is a shaded hammock surrounded by lush landscaping and an ocean breeze, an uncovered lounge area to soak up the sun, a covered dining and grill patio and an additional covered seating area outside of each bedroom for enjoying your morning cup o joe in privacy and relaxation.

The bright white and extremely spacious kitchen is smartly adorned with modern black decor, stainless steel appliances and everything you’ll need to prepare a great meal at the end of a day of adventure!

While you work in this well appointed kitchen, take in the Caribbean Blues from the window and enjoy the breeze from the newly installed sliders…You will not find a place on this property that doesn’t bless you with an amazing view.

The architecture of this home is a perfect blend of native island stonework and modern features. The lofted ceilings with exposed beams and contemporary light fixtures blends seamlessly with the artistically designed stone walls surrounding the patio area.

Beautifully calming shades of blue and green bring out your inner peacock with the thoughtful furnishings and interior design of the interior spaces.

And, let me just mention one more time…the outdoor hot tub! I could just imagine spending an evening enjoying the stars and the Caribbean breeze relaxing in the garden tub. This is my jealous face for those of you who choose to book and indulge in the convenience and comfort of The Peacock on your next visit to St. John!

The Peacock is a perfect spot for two couples or a small family and is currently listed with some summertime availability on VRBO. Rates vary by season, but if you have been on the hunt for your new spot on St. John, check out the listing and get it booked before it’s gone!