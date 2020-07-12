Villa Spotlight: L’Autre Monde is a Unique Escape in Great Cruz Bay

Today, I’d like to share with you a stunning short-term rental tucked away amidst a tropical oasis in Great Cruz Bay. L’Autre Monde (The Other World) Guest Villa offers a beautiful retreat for a couples getaway OR a great family vacation!

When you turn into the secure, gated drive from the road, you will be greeted in the private parking area by a stunning masonry home with ornate native stonework. Upon entering the arched doorway, you will be welcomed immediately by an amazing panoramic view of Great Cruz Bay.

The eclectic decorating styles of the owner provide global furnishings and artwork throughout this three bedroom, three bath guest house. On the upper level, the deck, living room and fully-equipped kitchen with attached bar combine to form an incredible indoor/outdoor entertaining area, keeping the Caribbean in view throughout your day and night.

A spacious, open floor plan lends itself to entertaining and relaxing.A lavishly carved wooden table between the unique indoor therapy pool and the outer deck provides dining space for up to eight people. Throughout L’Autre Monde you’ll find your eyes wandering from the stone archways and columns and other unique architectural and design features.

Adjacent to the common area on the entry level are two air-conditioned, enclosed master suites. Each of these have their own adjacent bathroom, a king sized bed and French doors that open up to the incredible views. The exceptional décor reaches into the sleeping quarters with brightly colored walls and stylized bedding and window treatments.

Each of the bathrooms is equipped with his and hers sinks, ornate tiling and a stone shower. The two separate masters with the shared open space between make this a great vacation option for two couples!

Bringing the kids along? No problem! They are going to LOVE the third bedroom on the lower level that is equipped with four bunkbeds! The therapy pool in the common area makes it easy for the kids to splash and play within view while the adults cook dinner or enjoy happy hour on the deck. Additionally, there is an old school arcade game in the living area that is bound to keep them busy for hours!

If you are looking for ultimate comfort, style and ease on your next vacation, I would highly recommend booking this beautiful space. The rates are super competitive for the location and quality of this unique property, ranging from $900 per night during peak season to as low as $425 per night during the summer and fall months. Visit their website to check availability!

We also have some deals for you to use with your booking for L’Autre Monde! Did you know about StJohn.Deals? Well, you can purchase discounted vouchers applicable towards dining, shopping, lodging and activities on your next trip to St. John. Right now, this particular piece of paradise is offering a $1000 gift certificate for $500. So, when you purchase this deal and then book with the owner, you can save $500 on your stay!