Two St. John Favorite Restaurants Re-Opening!

Hello to you all and happy Fri-YAY! Two of my personal favorite restaurants on St. John announced their re-opening plans this week, just in time for the start of the holiday season.

First off, Banana Deck is OPEN once again! For the next two weeks they will be open for dinner service only, Thursday-Tuesday from 4PM-10PM. The restaurant will remain closed on Wednesdays and will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but by December 1, they plan to be open for lunch and dinner six days a week.

Oh, and their fantastic Sunday Brunch will be back up and running by the beginning of next month. Additionally, they have announced that they will now be doing HAPPY HOUR six days a week from 4PM-6PM with $1 off all drinks.

Reservations are HIGHLY recommended (at ALL restaurants that will take them!). Speaking from experience, it was tough to even get a bar seat last spring and summer. So, get your reservations now and celebrate the re-opening of Banana Deck!

Also, Miss Lucy’s just announced their re-opening schedule for the end of the month. The fantastically remote and beautiful local restaurant near Concordia plans to re-open for brunch, lunch and open mic after the Thanksgiving Holiday. Beginning November 28, from 10AM-2PM, we can once again experience one of St. John’s most eclectic Sunday brunch options. And, starting November 30, Miss Lucy’s will be open for lunch service Tuesday through Saturday from noon-4PM.

Open mic is on Thursday evenings from 5:30PM-9PM with a rotating menu of dinner options and the announcement about regular dinner service will come soon.

So, this is all great news! Even so, get your dining reservations for your visit as soon as possible!

Also, I have been updating the Thanksgiving Dinner options as I receive more info from the restaurants. So, if you are lucky enough to be giving Thanks on St. John this upcoming week, check that article to see what your options are. Have a great weekend everyone!