Tropical Storm Erin: Thursday, August 14th Update

Good morning. We’re waking up today with Tropical Storm Erin still out in the Atlantic, slowly making its way toward the Caribbean. While the forecast track hasn’t changed drastically overnight, the details matter — and so do the small shifts that can mean the difference between just a breezy weekend and something more disruptive. Our goal here, as always, is to give you the facts, the local perspective, and a little peace of mind while keeping an eye on what’s ahead.

Forecast Overview

As of the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Erin was about 1,095 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph. Pressure held at 1002 millibars. Forecasters still expect gradual strengthening today, with Erin likely becoming a hurricane by Friday as it moves into warmer waters with lighter wind shear.

Satellite imagery shows Erin holding its convective core despite Saharan dust earlier in the week. The VI Weather Lady — a trusted voice for many in the territory — noted this morning that the storm is showing signs of better organization, with inflow and outflow improving and new rain bands forming in the northwest and southern quadrants. That’s a sign the storm is “breathing” better and may be ready to ramp up once conditions become more favorable.

Erin hasn’t yet made the anticipated turn to the northwest. The NHC still calls for that shift later today into the weekend, which would keep the center north of the Virgin Islands. But the VI Weather Lady expressed some concern that the storm’s center might be positioned slightly farther south than models show — a small detail that could make a big difference. NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft are set to investigate Erin today, which should give us a much clearer picture.

Potential Impacts on the Virgin Islands

If Erin’s center passes north as forecast, we could still see impacts. Expect the possibility of off-and-on rain bands Saturday into Sunday, with brief downpours capable of producing street flooding in low spots. Gusty winds may accompany showers, and any track shift south could bring stronger gusts into the territory. Large swells and dangerous rip currents are almost certain by the weekend, so mariners, surfers, and swimmers should plan accordingly.

One wildcard is what happens to Erin’s southern side. The environment south and west of the storm is especially favorable for thunderstorm growth. The VI Weather Lady compared it to Tropical Storm Ernesto last year — a system that looked weak and disorganized before unexpectedly developing deep convection south of its center and reforming directly over the Virgin Islands. While no one is saying Erin will do the same, it’s a reminder that storms can surprise us, and that impacts can occur even without a direct hit.

Local Preparedness Efforts

VITEMA has moved up its sandbag distribution to start today (Thursday, Aug. 14) on all three islands. St. John residents can pick up bags at the Public Works yard in Susannaberg and the Coral Bay Fire Station during posted hours. Bring ID and a shovel if you have one. This is expected to be the only sandbag distribution for the 2025 season.

Officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for VITEMA’s emergency alerts to receive any watches, warnings, or urgent updates. Government crews are clearing drains, checking generators, and keeping ports and ferries running for now, with changes possible if seas get rough.

Staying Prepared

With Erin nearby, now is the time for small, practical steps:

Top off drinking water and pantry staples.

Secure outdoor items that could blow around.

Make sure your gutters and drains are clear.

Charge phones and devices ahead of the weekend.

Stick with reliable sources like the NHC for updates. Avoid rumor chains that can cause unnecessary stress. And if storms make you uneasy, plan something that helps you feel in control — a stocked storm kit, a downloaded movie, or a check-in with neighbors.

Right now, Erin is forecast to skirt by us, bringing breezy, wet weather and rough seas, not a direct hit. Forecasts can change, and we’ll be watching closely — but this is a good opportunity to run through your preparations for the rest of hurricane season. We’ll continue to post updates as new information comes in, especially after today’s Hurricane Hunter flights give us a better read on Erin’s strength and track.