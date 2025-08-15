Hurricane Erin: Friday, August 15th Update

Good Morning. As a follow-up to yesterday’s report, we have the latest on Hurricane Erin. Overnight, Erin strengthened and as of Friday morning is now hurricane status. The good news is that the forecast has not taken any drastic turns. Erin is still expected to pass north of the Virgin Islands this weekend, sparing us a direct hit. Here’s what’s changed since yesterday and what St. John can expect.

Please note that forecasts and paths can change very quickly, so this is an update as of the morning of Friday, August 15th but we encourage you to monitor reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center in the hours and days to come.

Forecast Update

As of the 5:00 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Erin was centered roughly 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at about 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased from 50 mph yesterday to around 70–75 mph today. Erin has responded quickly to warmer waters and lower wind shear, becoming better organized with thunderstorms wrapping tightly around the center.

Erin has now started the anticipated northwest turn forecasters were watching for. The projected track keeps the center offshore of the Caribbean islands, moving near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend. This means the core of strongest winds should stay out at sea. No tropical storm or hurricane watches are in effect for Puerto Rico or the USVI as of this morning, although some islands farther north have been placed under Tropical Storm Watches as a precaution.

Forecasters expect Erin to continue strengthening as it passes by, likely reaching Category 2 or 3 status over the open Atlantic after moving past the Virgin Islands. Model guidance shows Erin turning north and then northeast after the weekend, heading out to sea. For the Virgin Islands, Erin’s upgraded strength does not substantially change the local outlook — the expected impacts remain about the same as yesterday.

Potential Impacts on the Virgin Islands

For St. John and the USVI, Erin is still forecast to bring fringe effects — mainly periods of rain, some gusty winds, and rough seas.

Rainfall: Off-and-on rain bands are expected later today into Saturday and Sunday, with heavy downpours at times. Forecast totals are around 2 to 4 inches, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 6 inches. A Flood Watch is in effect due to the potential for quick street flooding and filled guts during strong squalls.

Winds: Sustained high winds are not expected on St. John, but gusty breezes are likely during showers, generally in the 20–30 mph range with isolated higher gusts. Stronger winds will stay well north unless Erin’s track shifts south.

Seas and Surf: Large swells will reach our waters, especially north-facing shores, by late Friday and through the weekend. Seas of 8 to 12 feet are expected in open waters, with dangerous surf and rip currents along north and east-facing beaches. Mariners should secure boats, and swimmers should use extreme caution. Small craft advisories are in effect, and ferry schedules may adjust if seas become unsafe.

Other impacts could include slick roads during squalls and occasional power flickers. The concern we discussed yesterday about Erin’s south side producing more convection than expected has not materialized in any significant way.

Local Preparedness Efforts

VITEMA’s sandbag distribution continues today. On St. John, bags are available at the Public Works yard in Susannaberg and the Coral Bay Fire Station during posted hours. Bring ID and a shovel if needed. This is expected to be the only sandbag distribution for the 2025 season.

Public Works crews and volunteers have been clearing guts and drains around the island. No additional special measures, such as shelter openings, have been announced. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the USVI and a High Surf Advisory for north-facing coasts.

Staying Ready and Informed

If you prepared yesterday, you’re already in good shape. If not, there’s still time to top off supplies, secure loose items, and charge devices. Make sure you’re set up to receive official alerts and stick with trusted sources for information.

At this point, Erin is expected to bring us breezy, wet weather and rough seas rather than a direct hit. Forecasts and paths can change very quickly, so remain on alert, but this is a good opportunity to fine-tune preparations for the rest of hurricane season.

Please note that forecasts and paths can change very quickly, so this is an update as of the morning of Friday, August 15th but we encourage you to monitor reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center in the hours and days to come.