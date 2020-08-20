Tropical Depression 13 Update

Invest 98L has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 13 and will likely arrive near or just north of St. John early Saturday morning, with sustained winds of 50-60 miles per hour. It is expected to be named Tropical Storm Laura later today.

Forecasters anticipate that we will receive 1 to 3 inches of water from the storm, with up to 5 inches in some isolated areas, which most of us will happily accept on behalf of our empty cisterns!

Please keep a close eye on this storm, as they can escalate very quickly.

At this time, our airport and ferries remain open.