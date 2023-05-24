Travel Between US Virgin Islands Easier With Fly The Whale Airlines

Good Morning! New transportation options in the VI are always appealing to locals and tourists. We hit on a few new ones in an article in April offering service to St. Croix, Anegada, and Virgin Gorda. Today, we’re digging a little further into Fly The Whale, an airline service offering frequent and affordable flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix.

The new service is exciting for business professionals in St. John and St. Thomas who travel regularly to St. Croix for work. It can be difficult to make this commute with limited airlines offering the service, high costs, and cancellations due to weather, mechanical issues, or staffing.

It also could be appealing for tourists who regularly visit St. John or St. Thomas, but would like to experience St. Croix for a few days.

St. Croix is very different from St. John and St. Thomas, and definitely worth a trip if you’ve never been. It has its own unique landscape, culture, vibe, history, and activities. We took a trip and wrote about it last year, so check it out if you need some help planning an adventure of your own.

Government officials have long pushed for increased flight options between islands and many believe it will help spur more tourism and economic growth throughout the territory.

Fly The Whale has scheduled 9 flights between the islands each weekday and Saturday and Sunday will each have 8 flights. They say that flight prices are $95-$135 per person each way before taxes/fees.

We went to their website and browsed through some dates in June to confirm, and we did find plenty of flight options and pricing within this range.

The Source spoke with Omer ErSelcuk, the president of Fly The Whale.

“Our objective is to price at a level that is affordable to the traveling public but also provides a sustainable business we can build in the Territory. Each time they fly, they invest in that”, ErSelcuk said.

The company currently has two VI based aircraft and 20 employees that they have hired locally.

“Fast, Friendly, and Fun!” is the company motto, but ErSelcuk says this is more than a motto; it will be that way in practice.

“This means that there are enough flights to choose from, a quick check-in, a short trip to the aircraft, an easy departure, and a comfortable flight.”

For more information or to book a flight, you can visit the Fly The Whale website here.