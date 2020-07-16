Tourist Travel Information Hotline Established

We get a lot of questions here at News of St John about the right way to travel during these challenging times. Rightfully so, because the circumstances change often, which in turn means the rules change often.

We do our best to keep you informed by covering the Governor’s press conferences and other newsworthy information. He will be having one at 1pm today and will report soon thereafter.

We try our best, but unfortunately we can’t answer every single question in a timely manner. So if you have specific questions, please consider calling the Covid-19 Travel Information Hotline that was setup by the USVI Department of Health the USVI Department of Tourism. You can reach them at 1-800-372-8784.

Please also keep in mind that the new travel regulations are now in effect, as of yesterday July 15th. These rules currently apply to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Texas.

Please read the Virus Updates section for previous COVID St John travel information.