The Restaurant Report (Seasonal Closures)- Updated August 10, 2022

Hello All! I have received a TON of updates and more information from different restaurants, so I wanted to take a moment today to re-share this list. As a reminder, please share the link to this article directly if you are attempting to spread the word. I noticed a few screen shots floating around that are now out of date. I’ll continue to update things here as more info rolls in!
Oh, I also added a link for each restaurant to their Facebook pages so you can double check before you stop by. The menus and hours can change in a day’s notice during the off season as owners decide to close for a day to give their staff a break, due to weather or the unavoidable WAPA outages 🙂
- 18/64 the Restaurant: Closed August 27-October 5
- 420 to Center: Staying open through off-season
- Amore Arowako Vegan Club (Leng’s): Staying open through off-season
- Aqua Bistro: May be closing for a few weeks in August- TBD – Otherwise open noon-8 Sunday-Thursday (closed Fridays & Saturdays)
- Banana Deck: Closed September 11-November 1
- Beach Bar: Closed September 4-12 for repairs and maintenance
- Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon: Permanently Closed
- Columbo’s Smoothies: Closing September 11-September 25
- Café Roma: Closing September 16-October 1
- Cinnamon Bay Restaurant (Rain Tree Cafe): Closed September & October
- Cruz Bay Landing: Open throughout off-season
- CoCo Jim’s Cafe: As of now planning to stay open.
- Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed September 7-October 9
- Dr!nk St. John: Closing August 15-end of October (Date TBD)
- Delyvonne Breakfast Bistro- Open throughout off-season 6:30AM-Noon Sunday-Friday
- Ekaete Pink Corner: Staying Open
- Every-Ting Kurry– Staying open
- Extra Virgin Bistro: Closing July 31-October 19
- Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John: Open seven days a week
- Gwen’s Place: Staying Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. You can call in advance for special orders on off days
- Heading East: Open throughout off-season
- High Tide Bar and Grill: Closed August 22-28 for maintenance: “We plan on remaining open as long as Mother Nature behaves :)” – Kelli
- Homemade Meals To Go: Closed until October while merging with the new Coral Bay Fresh Market
- Irie Pops: Closed September 4-October 9
- Island Breeze: Closed for renovations
- Joe’s Rum Hut: Closed September 3- mid-October
- Kati Lago -Island Cork: Still waiting for a response….
- La Tapa: Closing August 23-October 1 (tentatively)
- Lime Inn: Closed August 13-October 3
- Lime Out: Closed August 15-October 3
- Little Olive Food Truck: TBD – Will likely stay open through the fall. Hours: Weds, Thurs & Fri 11AM-3PM
- Longboard: Closed for several weeks in November- Exact dates TBD
- Love City Bites: Closing August 14-21, Other closing dates TBD
- Love City Barbeque (Across from tennis courts): Staying open- Closed Mondays. Otherwise open 10:30-8…Occasionally open on Sundays
- Love City Café: Closed August 24-October 4
- Lovango Resort +Beach Club: Closed July 19-December 20
- Lovango Rum Bar & Distillery: Closing September 11-25 (Open Mondays to Saturdays otherwise)
- Maho Crossroads: Staying open through off season.
- Margarita Phil’s: Closed September 1-October 28
- Meada’s Garden- Permanently Closed
- Miss Lucy’s: Closed September 4-December – Exact re-opening date TBD
- Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 7-October 7
- North Shore Deli: Closed September 20-September 30
- Ocean 362: Closing September 2-second week of October
- Our Market Smoothies: Open Monday-Saturday 8AM-7PM
- Parrot Club: Not closing
- P and P’s by the Sea: Hours vary- Call ahead
- Pizza Pi- Closed August 13-November 1 (tentatively)
- Pizzabar in Paradise: Closed mid-September-TBD
- Quiet Mon Pub: Closing August 20-September 30
- Rhumb Lines: Closing mid-September-mid-October (exact dates TBD)
- Ronnie’s Pizza: Closed July 16-September
- Roti King: Closing for the month of September
- Salty Mongoose: Closing September 15-23, Otherwise open 12-9 Friday-Tuesday and 4-9 Wednesday
- Sam & Jack’s: Closing August 20-First week in October (changed from August 28)
- Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go: Closed August 26-October 1
- Shambles: Open noon-9PM through off-season- Closed on Wednesdays
- Skinny Legs: Closed August 14-Halloween
- St. John Scoops: Staying open through the off-season with Coffee Bar soon to be open as well!
- Sun Dog Café: Closed September 12-25
- Tap & Still St. John: Staying open throughout off-season
- The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Closed on Tuesdays- Otherwise open for business!
- The Terrace: Closed July 30-October 1
- Trunk Bay Restaurant, Bar & Retail: Open year round- 9AM-4ish 🙂
- Uncle Joe’s BBQ: Staying Open
- Chef Vincent Altiero & Friends: Open through off-season for catering
- Wok on the Beach: Staying open
- Woody’s: Closing September 22-October 4
- Windmill Bar: Open seven days a week from 11AM-8PM
- ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed July 1-December 15
Are you a restaurant owner or manager on St. John? Do you not see your name on this list? Email me and I’ll update it!
1 thought on “The Restaurant Report (Seasonal Closures)- Updated August 10, 2022”
What about Hercules Pate?