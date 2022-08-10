The Restaurant Report (Seasonal Closures)- Updated August 10, 2022

Hello All! I have received a TON of updates and more information from different restaurants, so I wanted to take a moment today to re-share this list. As a reminder, please share the link to this article directly if you are attempting to spread the word. I noticed a few screen shots floating around that are now out of date. I’ll continue to update things here as more info rolls in!

Oh, I also added a link for each restaurant to their Facebook pages so you can double check before you stop by. The menus and hours can change in a day’s notice during the off season as owners decide to close for a day to give their staff a break, due to weather or the unavoidable WAPA outages 🙂

Are you a restaurant owner or manager on St. John? Do you not see your name on this list? Email me and I’ll update it!