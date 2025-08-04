The Restaurant Report- 2025

Good Morning! As many of you already know, many restaurants and bars on island take a short break for low season with temporary closures. To help you plan your stops, we’ve put together a list with scheduled low-season closures so you know what’s open while you’re here. Not every business has decided on exact dates yet, so we will continue to update this list as we get more information.
- 18/64 the Restaurant: Closed August 27-October 5
- Back Bar– Closed 8/9- Early September, exact date TBD
- Amore Arowako Vegan Club (Leng’s): Staying open through off-season
- Banana Deck: Closed September 11-November 1
- Beach Bar: Open throughout off-season
- Colombo’s Smoothies: Closed dates in September, exact dates TBD
- Café Roma: Open throughout off-season
- Cinnamon Bay Restaurant (Rain Tree Cafe): Closed September & October
- Cruz Bay Landing: Open throughout off-season
- CoCo Jim’s Cafe: As of now planning to stay open.
- Concordia TBD
- Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed September 7-October 9
- Dr!nk St. John: Closing August 7-end of October (Date TBD)
- Ekaete Pink Corner: Staying Open
- Every-Ting Kurry– Staying open
- Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed August 3-October 21st
- Giovanni Gelato: Staying Open
- Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John: Open seven days a week
- Gwen’s Place: Staying Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. You can call in advance for special orders on off days
- Heading East: Open throughout off-season
- Hercules Pate Delight: Staying open through off season.
- High Tide Bar and Grill: Closed September 15-26 for maintenance: “We plan on remaining open as long as Mother Nature behaves :)” – Kelli
- Hillside Terrace
- Inn at Tamarind Court: Restaurant Closed for September, Hotel will remain open,
- Irie Pops: Closed September 4-October 9
- Karma Open throughout off-season
- La Tapa: Closing September 7th-TBD
- Lime Inn: Closed August 13-October 3
- Lime Out: Closed August 15-October 3
- Little Olive Food Truck: TBD – Will likely stay open through the fall. Hours: Weds, Thurs & Fri 11AM-3PM
- Longboard: Closed for several weeks in November- Exact dates TBD
- Love City Bites: Closing August 14-21, Other closing dates TBD
- Love City Barbeque (Across from tennis courts): Staying open- Closed Mondays. Otherwise open 10:30-8…Occasionally open on Sundays
- Love City Café: Closed August 24-October 4
- Love City Tacos TBD
- Lovango Resort +Beach Club: Closed July 19-December 20
- Lovango Rum Bar & Distillery: Closing for dates in September 6-21
- Maho Crossroads: Staying open through off season.
- Margarita Phil’s: Closed September 1-October 28
- Miss Lucy’s: Closed September 4-December – Exact re-opening date TBD
- Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 4-October 6
- Midway Bar and Grill– Open through off season
- North Shore Deli: Closed September 20-September 30
- Ocean 362: Closing September 2-second week of October
- Our Market Smoothies: Open Monday-Saturday 8AM-7PM
- Parrot Club: Not closing
- Paulie’s
- P and P’s by the Sea: Hours vary- Call ahead
- Pizza Pi- Closed August 13-November 1 (tentatively)
- Ronnie’s Pizza: Closed July 16-September
- Roti King: Closing for the month of September
- Saint Resort: Closed September 14-18
- Sam & Jack’s: Closure dates TBD
- Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go: Closed August 26-October 1
- Shambles: Open noon-9PM through off-season- Closed August 23- September 2nd for maintenance
- Sharkies
- Skinny Legs: Closed August 14-Halloween
- Sosa’s
- St. John Scoops: Staying open through the off-season
- St. John Provisions: Closing the last three weeks of September
- St. John Speakeasy: Closing August 9th- October 1st
- Sun Dog Café: Staying open throughout off-season
- Surfside Cantina
- Tap & Still St. John: Staying open throughout off-season
- The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Open 7 days per week throughout off-season
- The Terrace: Closed Until Beginning of September TBD
- Trunk Bay Restaurant, Bar & Retail: Open year round- 9AM-4ish
- Uncle Joe’s BBQ: Staying Open
- Upstairs Bar St. John: Staying Open
- Woody’s: Closing September 3-October 4
- Windmill Bar: Open seven days a week from 11AM-8PM
- Wine Shop
- ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed July 1-December 15
4 thoughts on “The Restaurant Report- 2025”
Some discrepancies comparing another closing list. Which is correct?
Where / what is the other list you are seeing?
Any news about when Caneel is going to open?
Good Day,
Ronnie’s Pizza did NOT close July 16th. The last day for Ronnie’s is this Thursday, August 7th.
In the future it may be best to check with the business owners before posting information about any given business.