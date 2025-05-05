The Premier for “Rise of Jaguars” Gets a Standing Ovation

The line stretched out of the door and down both sets of stairs. The premier for “Rise of Jaguars” was sold out and the St. John School of the Arts was at capacity. There were no seats available. Those left in line who still wanted to attend were told they would have to stand. “Rise of Jaguars”, which had created quite the buzz among some St. Johnians, is a documentary based on Abbie Martin, a St. John resident working as a boat captain half of the year. The rest of her year is spent in the Pantanal, a vast wetland in the heart of Brazil, which she has traveled back to for the last 12 years. She is the founder and President of The Jaguar Identification Project, a non-profit conservation organization which she created over a decade ago.

The Pantanal, often referred to as “the crossroads for all water”, is the world’s largest freshwater wetland. It is a melting pot for a massive spectrum of species, providing a vast food source and ecosystem for all walks of wildlife. One of the Pantanal’s primary predators and overseers is the Pantanal Jaguar, the largest feline of the Americas.

Abbie has spent the last twelve years of her life studying these majestic felines of abnormally large stature, as they sit at the forefront of her thoughts and her ambition. For better or for worse, She has dedicated her life to the documentation, appreciation, and conservation of these magnificent creatures. The Rise of the Jaguar tells Abbie’s story and her relationship with Brazil and the Pantanal Jaguars. The film follows her on her quest to help protect them, to give them a voice, and to give them all a name.

The St. John School of the Arts slowly filled up as the last of the line filed in. Benches were commandeered, laps were sat on, legs were crawled over, and improvisations were made until every corner of the room dedicated to this premier was filled with people. They sold a small selection of drinks while Abbie collected the last of the donations at the door, which would all be given to her non-profit. As the line outside merged with the audience inside, the buzz of excitement transformed into the quiet of anticipation. Abbie left her post at the table outside and the last few stragglers scrambled and looked to find their corner of the room, with their plastic cups of wine in hand, to claim as their vantage point for the remainder of the evening. The show was about to begin.

Abbie took the stage and the room erupted in applause before she could get a word out. Her face turned crimson as she waited for the crowd to settle. It is a color worn exclusively on the faces of those filled with prideful joy, embarrassment, and an aversion to public speaking. She introduced herself, her non-profit, and the documentary. The excitement to share what her life is when she leaves St. John was evident as she expressed her love and gratitude to all in attendance. She shared that along with everyone there, she too would be watching the film for the first time. Well, in English anyway.

The production company funding the film, French 5, had a premier in Paris and aired it on public television. 600,000 people tuned in. Abbie flew to Paris with a small group of coworkers, friends, and family for the French premier which was over-dubbed in French. Despite having access to the film beforehand, she chose to wait to watch the English version until she could do so with all of her friends on St. John. This time she could actually understand the dialogue. This time her voice wasn’t over-dubbed by the wife of a member of Daft Punk (this was a topic that she was clearly excited about). This time the voice was her own. “I never thought I’d be an actor.” Abbie laughed as she addressed the packed house. The lights dimmed, and she joined the crowd for “Rise of Jaguars“; a documentary based on her life in the Pantanal, or as she and everyone else in the region calls it, “Jaguar Land”.

Abbie, born Abigail Martin and now 34 years old, grew up in upstate New York. Born and raised in Afton, a small town few have ever heard of, she has come a long way since then. Twelve years ago she traveled to Brazil to see the Pantanal Jaguar. This journey has had a drastic impact on the rest of her life. The locals call it Pantanal fever. In the film she described her first trip as a spell being cast on her, but after digging deeper, she elaborated.

“The Pantanal didn’t just cast a spell on me. It completely changed my life. The first time I went, it was like my body recognized something my mind hadn’t caught up to yet and I just needed to go back. The heat, the sounds, the smell…it’s overwhelming and grounding at the same time… like a calling… I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I still can’t. It’s the kind of place that grabs you by the ribs and doesn’t let go. There’s a stillness there, a wild rhythm, and once you feel it, it becomes part of you… I think it lives somewhere between my heart and my gut, right in that space where instinct and love meet.”

In the beginning, she would chase the spell, trying to relive the awe and excitement of seeing something new or finding a new Jaguar. However, The enchantment of uncharted territory evolved and became something bigger, something more important. As she puts it, “It’s no longer just about the magic, it’s about responsibility, connection, and love. The spell turned into a commitment. Now, it’s not about chasing a feeling. It’s about protecting the place that gave me purpose.”

The first Jaguar she met she has since named Patricia, and so began the Jaguar Identification Project. At 22, Abbie started building the foundation for the non-profit organization, which she has never taken a salary from. She used Patricia’s face as the logo. Patricia is a common theme in Abbie’s relationship to Jaguar Land, and therefore plays a major role in the documentary. Of all the years Abbie has gone to the Pantanal, their paths always cross. Patricia has been some sort of pseudo mascot to Abbie’s relationship with the Pantanal; a metaphor for her bond with the Jaguar as an animal, her bond with the conservation project she is the founder and president of, and her bond with this unique life path she has carved out for herself.

Aside from Patricia the film crew spent time getting unbelievably pristine footage of a vast spectrum of wildlife including, caiman (a Brazilian reptile similar to an alligator or crocodile), giant otters, water buffalo, all sorts of various birds and creatures, and of course, jaguars. Patricia is one of seven jaguars who were the co-stars of “Rise of Jaguars”.

Ti is a young female who was the first Jaguar Abbie encountered on her return to Jaguar Land. Ti hunts by traveling long distances along the river’s edge, using the foliage as camouflage. Ti popped up from time to time throughout the film, and as Abbie narrated, you could sense a cheerful excitement in her voice as Ti came into view and Abbie relayed the sighting to the viewers. Like seeing an old friend who makes you laugh, so you forgive the times they drive you nuts.

There was Medrosa and her cub, Pantaneiro. Medrosa lost a different cub the previous year and was highly protective of Pantaneiro, careful not to lose another child. Medrosa hunts from the Cambará tree, climbing high and waiting in the branches above until an unsuspecting caiman carelessly floats into her range. Medrosa’s hunting prowess was put on full display in the film. Astounding footage was captured as she leapt from a high branch onto a caiman for the kill.

Then there was Rio and Mamath, two male jaguars who had a peculiar relationship, one not typical of jaguars. Jaguars are typically solitary mammals, unlike the lion. Yet these two cousins were rarely seen apart. Rio, smaller in size, was very clearly the leader of the duo, “the decision maker”, as Abbie referred to him. Also the more effective and efficient hunter. Manmath was much bigger in size, acting as a kind of bodyguard. However, Manmath was “slow and lazy”, and would typically let Rio do the hunting, arriving just in time for dinner. Then there is Ousado, who Abbie describes as “Brazil’s most famous Jaguar.”

Ousado, a 12 year old male, was caught in a devastating fire in 2020. His paws and body were burned horrifically and he was taken out of the wild to be rehabilitated. This rehabilitation was a success and he was taken back to his home in the Pantanal and quickly became a star. He has become the symbol of jaguars for Brazil, as well as for Abbie. The audience was first introduced to him while he slept, portraying him as adorable as a house cat. Just like a bigger version of the creature you might find sleeping in your arm chair when you come home from work. By the films end, you are shown astoundingly visceral footage of Ousado proving to be an unbelievably skilled hunter, and a killer to the core, staring directly at the camera after extinguishing the life from his prey. Almost as if he was fully aware he was giving the camera man excellent footage that would make him a star, almost as if he was fully aware that he already is.

The fire that nearly killed Ousado was not an isolated incident. Fire is a part of life in the Pantanal. The Pantanal has a wet season, and a dry season. During the dry season fires have been known to run rampant throughout the region. This is typically met with resistance from the Brazilian government or other organizations. The fire of 2023 which raged and spread throughout the Pantanal received no such help. Abbie, the Jaguar Identification Project, and Panthera (a worldwide NGO and leaders of big cat conservation who allow the Jaguar Identification Project to do their field work) were on their own.

The film centered around these topics for the most part; Abbie and her organization, the jaguars in their habitat and the ecosystem they presided over, and the fires that disrupted it all. The filming took place right after the devastating fire in 2023 that ravaged the land and scattered the wildlife, including the jaguars. It was Abbie’s first time back to Brazil since the fires. She was eager and nervous to see just how much damage had been caused. She wanted to know if her beloved Pantanal was coming back to life and if any of the jaguars were hurt or dead. Headed back for yet another year, she had questions that needed answers.

This is where filmmaker and director Emmanuel Rondeau and his team started their story. As Abbie returned to Jaguar Land after the fires, the film crew joined her. They operated with a small crew, installing a massive camera in the middle of the boat for the long shots. Emmanuel used a hand held camera to get the majority of the head shot footage. Emmanuel’s prowess with a camera is remarkable in the Rise of Jaguars. Renowned in France and abroad, he is a true master of his craft. A long history of taking his camera into the wild, he cut his teeth filming big cats by travelling to Russia to film tigers. Now he was headed to Brazil, teaming up with Abbie to put the spotlight on the Pantanal Jaguar. Skilled hunters with unique personalities, hunting techniques, and patterns of spots on their coat and face, Jaguar is derived from the indigenous word,”yaguareté”, meaning, “a beast that kills in one leap”. The film captures their namesake to an unbelievable degree, showcasing masterful precision and patience from Emmanuel and the film crew.

In the Jaguar Identification Project, Abbie works with a collection of volunteers, aside from other long term official members of the Project. Buitu, who plays a significant role in the film, was born on the river and as the Project grew he joined as a boat driver, a position typically held by Abbie. The Vice President of the Jaguar Identification Project, Helena, had been following the Project since high school and joined forces with Abbie three years ago. Abbie speaks of her with admiration and appreciation. Aside from field work, the two of them handle all logistical responsibilities. From media, the website, bookkeeping, fundraising, outreach, data collection, data analysis, to annual reports, all of it is done between the two of them. It is a huge amount of work, and the work takes a toll. “This project runs on passion, sacrifice, and a lot of late nights. We do it because we believe in it and because the jaguars, the Pantanal, and the people we work with deserve it. But we’re definitely hoping to grow our support so we can build a team and make this more sustainable in the long term…I’m tired.” Abbie smiled, perhaps to show that it was the kind of tired that one doesn’t resent, but instead can be proud of. The kind of tired one can be grateful for, but still could use a little relief from.

The film crew followed Abbie and her Jaguar Identification Project in two separate time periods; a 45 day period beginning May 30th, 2024, and another 10 day stretch later that October. The footage taken in the first month and half was taken back to France and combed through in the editing room by Emmanuel. He returned with his crew in October to fill in the blanks of what the story was missing, what shots were still needed, and to capture fire in real time..

While he was away another fire had scorched the earth and decimated a portion of the Pantanal. On his return, Abbie for the first time, decided to leave the river and head to the heart of this massive wetland. She had to find out for herself just how much damage had been done and if some of the missing jaguars she had met (and named) throughout the years could be found. Abbie was still looking for Patricia. Not seeing Patricia would be the first year that the pair didn’t reconnect. She was determined. Armed with some cameras and a small crew, the group left the comfort of their camp and the river and set out inland, a significantly more dangerous part of the Pantanal.

After many rejections, one man agreed to guide them through the perilous and rugged terrain. Jucka, a local man who was the brother of Buiu, agreed to be their guide and help them navigate the treacherous road ahead. After following fresh Jaguar tracks Abbie and her team set camera traps in various positions that showed signs of various animal traffic. Following Abbie throughout all of her quest to gain more information about the aftermath of the fire, the film crew captured these moments beautifully and honestly, including a run in with a water buffalo; a dangerous and unpredictable giant that has been known to attack at random. Jucka quickly noted the danger and warned the expedition party under his care. Everyone got low and quiet, and backed away to safety. After setting up all the cameras the crew returned to camp by the river. The next morning, in a strange serendipitous fashion, Abbie finally saw Patricia.

The expertise and craftsmanship of the film crew is undeniable in The Rise of the Jaguar. There is no question of the level of skill, professionalism, and attentiveness present within every aspect of this eye opening art piece. The camera work is unprecedented. The story line flows effortlessly, balancing the dramatic aspects of life while simultaneously being articulately informative. The script was narrated by Abbie herself. This played an integral role in capturing the authenticity of the story. Although this is something Abbie was resistant to, Emmanuel insisted. The story was hers, and she needed to tell it. The footage taken and the script written were married and interwoven, keeping the audience enthralled and engaged unequivocally throughout the entirety of the film. Such a characteristic is so rarely associated with documentaries, and to do so in such an entertaining manner showed exceptional artistry, talent, and attention to detail.

Emmanuel and Abbie worked together in harmony while the script was being written. They communicated back and forth to ensure that the facts were correct. Although Emmanuel is a master of his craft and understands that dramatizations are necessary to keep the audience engaged, Abbie is a master of hers and played an irreplaceable role in ensuring that the script be factual and that the scientific aspects of what has become her life’s work be represented honestly and deliberately.

The Rise of Jaguars brought the crowd to every corner of the emotional spectrum. The room would fill with laughter and just as easily fill with tears. Whether caused by joy or sadness, the story and the reaction would be unpredictable and instantaneous, like riding a roller coaster with your eyes closed, and all the corkscrews and turns are your emotions, and the carnival music is the voice of a friend you have known your whole life. The film is a masterpiece in its own regard. The Rise of Jaguars left no stone unturned while pulling relentlessly on the heartstrings of everyone in attendance.

As it followed the trials and tribulations of the Jaguar, the Pantanal, and the reality that nature and the world is shifting at a rate in which one cannot foresee or plan for, it also followed Abbie. It showed a quiet, soft spoken, “silent leader”. Strong willed, courageous, and kind. Letting her work speak for itself she followed a path that called to her and she persisted through hardships, doubt, and resistance. A young foreign woman carving out her place in the male dominated field of conservation, she gained respect through consistent hard work that created real change. She has affected the lives of people all over the world, as well as within the community she has become a part of, and the region that once cast a spell on her; That corner of the world she fell in love with and changed her life. Let us not forget the feline! She has certainly affected the lives of the Pantanal Jaguar. Abbie has started a movement of love, science and community based conservation that will undoubtedly continue to grow long after she is gone. She has empowered the next generation of men and women alike to take hold of their passions, stand up for what they believe in, and take care of the world around them.

As the credits rolled, the room erupted with applause. The crowd jumped to their feet, screaming in admiration and awe. Abbie stood on stage, clearly embarrassed almost as much as she was thrilled. The words of appreciation she addressed to the crowd were nearly drowned out from the roar of the audience. She smiled, red in the face, laughing as she spoke of the idea of having more showings, “considering this reaction it’s probably gonna happen”.

Many on St. John have known Abbie for years. She is often referred to as “Jaguar Abbie”, yet many had no idea what it is she actually does, or what she has created and built during her time away from St. John year after year. It is a mystery to most. She is not boastful or ego driven. She is not the type to need affirmations of her accomplishments or adoration for her strengths or skills. But we all have a need to be understood, to be heard, to be seen for who we are. The Rise of the Jaguars was a beautiful film that told her story. It captured the essence of what she’s building. As she puts it, “this film captures the heart of it, the science, the purpose, the soul behind my work. I can’t wait for my family to see it, my brother really. Being the youngest of seven girls and one boy, I’ve always kind of carved my own path.” Carved her own path she has, armed with a blowtorch and a shotgun, trudging through a path no one even knew was there let alone thought to travel on.

This film was masterful and magnificent and the premier was filled with elegant electricity. Everyone in attendance had the privilege to be a part of a truly powerful experience. It was a sight to see. Whether they were standing or sitting, there is no doubt that it will have a lifelong imprint on their hearts, minds and their souls. The Rise of the Jaguars has made it astoundingly clear; there is now no more mystery of how Abbie Martin spends her days in Jaguar Land.

Rise of Jaguars will show at Elevate in Red Hook, May 16th. The doors open at 5:30 and the showing starts at 6:30. Any questions about The Jaguar Identification Project can be sent via email to [email protected]

