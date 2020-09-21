THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS REOPENS DECEMBER 1, 2020!

Did you hear that collective cheer? It was a united expression of our excitement over the news delivered at the British Virgin Islands press conference this evening announcing that our friends across the Caribbean Sea will reopen for visitors on December 1, 2020!



It is said that we appreciate something more when it is no longer an option, and the same can be said for travel from our shores in the US Virgin Islands to our neighbors in the British Virgin Islands. We took for granted the ease and convenience in island hopping, and the absence of this ability since their closure several months ago has been painfully apparent to residents and visitors alike.

The news of the reopening was delivered tonight along with the unveiling of the new tourism campaign, #BVILOVE. The Honorable Sharie B. de Castro, Junior Minister of Tourism, explained that BVI love is about the British Virgin Islands identity and way of life. “BVI love is us telling our unique story, sharing our exceptional home, and preserving our valuable assets.”

“This is a very exciting day for us, as we stand on the verge of what will be one of the defining moments in the story of the British Virgin Islands,” said de Castro. “I am proud to be here joining hands in the spirit of teamwork as we seek to move the tourism industry another step forward.”

COVID-19 has impacted nearly every industry all over the world, and tourism is high on the list. Minister of Tourism de Castro added that “The economies that are impacted the most are those that depend on travel and tourism. COVID-19 has thrown many obstacles in our course, but it has not altered our stunning sunsets, has not soiled our white sandy beaches, has not evaporated our pristine waters, and definitely has not taken the wind out of our ideal sailing and diving locations.”

The new tourist campaign aims to leave visitors feeling like they have received the very best the island has to offer. Honorable Andrew A. Fahie said that technology and testing will be the mainstay in their reopening process, and encouraged residents and visitors to respect the measures requested to mitigate community spread, including wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing. “We are ready for take-off,” said Fahie, “and we want to welcome you on board!”

The US Virgin Islands sends our love and best wishes to our friends in the BVI as they navigate their reopening. We can’t wait to visit and let them know we fully support their efforts, and that the Virgin Islands are united in our desire to see each other prosper!