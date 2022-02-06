The 411 on the Weather

Hello everyone and happy Monday! For those of you who are lucky enough to be on island, you know that it rained this weekend. It rained hard, and it rained for three days straight. Crazy! That isn’t the norm here on St. John, although it is very welcomed when it does occur. I don’t know the official amount, but I can safety say that we received a few inches of rain between Friday and Sunday. At this point, our plants are beyond happy and our cisterns are overflowing. 🙂

A hot topic of conversation for people, especially those planning their vacations, is the weather. Most people on island will tell you not to check the weather. Rain is often forecasted, but it may only be a quick sprinkle – nothing really to stress over. The majority of our days are warm and sunny, complete with beautiful blue skies. It is very unusual that we get an entire day of rain like we did this past weekend. It’s even more unusual to have three straight days of rain. Fortunately the sun is expected to return this week, so bring on those blue skies!

For those of you who are interested in our current weather conditions, the best website and app (in my opinion) is Wunderground. Wunderground has realtime radar, so you can see if it’s currently raining in Cruz Bay, Coral Bay or even out on the East End, for example. It also gives you hourly information, and it’s usually spot on. It was very accurate this past weekend.

For those of you who are on Facebook and prefer more local knowledge, I think that St. John VI Weather is a great page to follow. It’s written by Dan Boyd, who lives over on Lovango Cay. Dan posts a report every morning that includes the weather, water conditions, aviation conditions and more. This is a public group that anyone can join. It, too, is very accurate.

Lastly, Windy is another great website and app to check out. This app is especially helpful when planning a day out on the water. It provides information on current and future winds for up to a week in advance.

While the rain was nice, I’m excited to get back to the beach today! Hawknest, Cinnamon, Maho… there are so many great ones to choose from! Maybe I’ll just stop by and see them all. 🙂 Have a great day everyone!

