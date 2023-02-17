Temporary Changes for Commuters During VIPA Construction

If you are driving through Cruz Bay, you might notice the beginning signs of the ferry dock construction project. Beginning Thursday, 2/16, parking will be prohibited in the pickup/drop off area at the Loredon L. Boynes Sr. Dock in Cruz Bay, St. John, during the Virgin Islands Port Authority’s renovation of the facility.

The renovation’s contractor will be using these parking spaces to safely store materials and supplies for the project. Protecting this area from cars should help reduce congestion during construction, while also keeping pedestrians safe in this busy thoroughfare. The parking spaces will be closed for the duration of the project, which should be complete by late fall.

Additional measures for pedestrian safety are being taken by temporarily relocating the VITRAN Cruz Bay bus stop. Beginning this week through November 30, 2023, the new bus stop will be adjacent to the public restrooms near the Victor W. Sewer Marine Facility. The bus schedule will be delayed by five minutes to allow commuters additional time to walk to the bus stop.

The renovation project at the Boynes Dock will include resurfacing the pier, installing a canopy adjacent to the existing terminal, and adding a male and female restroom, and adding an electrical room for an emergency power generator. Rodriguez and Garland were awarded the bid from VIPA for the renovation project after a competitive bidding process. The project is planned to be completed by October of this year. The Legislature of the Virgin Islands appropriated the $1.5 million in funding for this project.