Taste of Lovango Culinary Festivities Kick-Off Tomorrow!

The inaugural food festival, Taste of Lovango, will take place this Tuesday through Thursday (May 2-4) at Lovango Resort + Beach Club and feature two up-and-coming celebrity chefs from the New York area, Robbie Feliz and Brian Arruda. The featured chefs, along with Lovango’s Executive Chef, Stephen Belie, are longtime friends and are planning three days of an amazing culinary program in this truly beautiful setting.

On Tuesday, May 2, from 6PM-9PM, the festivities kick off with a Mutiny Island Vodka Welcome Party. Guests to the first evening’s event will enjoy handcrafted cocktails made with Mutiny Island Vodka and culinary treats in the form of passed apps from the Taste of Lovango super star chefs. Once you have filled up on all of the deliciousness, dance the night away under the stars with live music and a delicious cocktail in hand.

Wednesday, May 3 offers a divine tasting menu for those of you who are more interested in a sit-down dining experience. Of all of the events over the “course” of this weekend (pun intended), this is the one NOT to be missed. Each chef will indulge guests with two courses on this six-course menu with wine pairings provided by Island Hope Wines.

Oh, and for the third evening, Lovango Resort + Beach Club, Taste of Lovango Chefs, Mutiny Island Vodka and Island Hope Wines are teaming up with Friends of Virgin Islands National Park for a family style dining experience that will benefit this very essential organization dedicated to preserving and protecting our cultural and natural resources. But, this is not just a divine culinary experience. No, the conversation that evening will be centered around, not only the cuisine but also Friends VINP incredible work as a non-profit here on St. John. Guests of this exclusive dining experience will not only indulge their tastebuds, but also broaden their horizons (while also giving back to Friends VINP)!

For all of the evening events a reservation is required and, in order to keep this event intimate, a very limited number of “tickets” will be available for each evening. Transportation to and from St. John or St. Thomas, food and drinks will all be included, and a 20% gratuity will be added at the time of booking. Tickets range from $150-$220 per person and are available on the Taste of Lovango event website.

Oh, but there is daytime fun to be had as well! On May 2, 3 and 4, the Beach Club at Lovango Resort will convert from simplistic and indulgent fun in the sun to yet another incredible culinary experience. Throughout each day, celebrity chefs, Adrianne Calvo, Tiffani Faison and Sam Choy will each feature one of their signature items on the lunch menus. These menus will be available to Beach Club and lunch guests during Taste of Lovango on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10AM-5:30PM. Finally, local retail stores Lulee and Golden Hour will have a pop-up shop in the Lovango Retail Village on all three days of Taste of Lovango for guests to enjoy. Beach Club reservations are also available on the Taste of Lovango website.