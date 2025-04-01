Taste of Lovango Culinary Festival Returns to US Virgin Islands!

Good Morning, Good Morning! As we wind down our busy season here on St. John and take a deep breath after a whirlwind of busy-ness that carried us from Christmas to Spring Break, we start to look forward to upcoming events of the late spring and summer. Exciting weekend fairs and festivals that we may be able to, GASP, actually attend! The forthcoming of these experiences is the upcoming Taste of Lovango Culinary Festival at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. In its third year, this event is set to blend talents of resident chefs and mixologists from our own territory and our sister island, Puerto Rico, with those of world-renowned, nationally acclaimed culinary giants.

This year’s Taste of Lovango kicks off on Thursday, May 1, with a vast array of opportunities to indulge guests in dining and imbibing experiences throughout the weekend. From plated dinners to beach club parties to mixology courses, there is sure to be something to entertain everyone’s culinary curiosities…And tastebuds!

Before we get into the schedule of events (and culinary talents!), I want to mention that there are several ways to attend the event. All events are booked ala carte so you can pick and choose those you would LOVE to indulge in:

Book a Stay in Any of the Lovango Resort + Beach Club Overnight Accommodations Book a stay at any of the resort’s overnight accommodations and enjoy any (or all) of the events you choose at an additional cost.

Beach Club Parties All Beach Club passes booked through the Taste of Lovango website include unlimited food from the featured chefs for the day. You can opt for a Chaise Lounge, a Beach Cabana or a Poolside Cabana to enjoy for the day. Round-trip transportation and all other Beach Club amenities are included Beverages are an additional cost with the exception of your welcome drink.

Mixology Classes A 75-minute class with celebrity mixologist Ariel Rosario. All drinks created and walked through are included Roundtrip ferry transportation from either St. John or St. Thomas Homemade bar snacks

Six-Course Prix Fixe Dinners Transportation from St. Thomas or St. John, gratuities and all food and beverages while on island is included in the cost of the reservation.



All of the above attendance options may be purchased on the Taste of Lovango website. Now, let’s take a closer look at the schedule of events! Ariel is bringing his expertise to Lovango Cay for an exclusive 75-minute intimate mixology class, where he’ll guide guests through the art of crafting unique, flavorful cocktails in a hands-on experience. This course will be offered on both Thursday and Friday but, in an effort to make this an intimate experience, tickets are extremely limited. So, act fast if you’re yearning to learn from one of the best in the island mixology business!

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, themed six-course prix fixe dinners are planned in order to indulge attendees in a fully immersive culinary experience.

Thursday

Celebrity Chef Sahar Saddiqi, a James Beard semifinalist and first-generation Pakistani-American, will join Lovango Resort’s Executive Chef Kyle McKnight for an East Indian & West Indian inspired dinner. The collaboration blends the bold flavors of East Indian and West Indian cuisines, offering guests a unique culinary experience that celebrates both cultural traditions.

Sahar Siddiqi is the Chef de Cuisine of Chai Pani Decatur, the Indian street food restaurant known for changing the perception of Indian food in America. She grew up outside New York City, attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, and worked her way through renowned kitchens including State Bird Provisions in San Francisco and Atlas in Atlanta.

Friday

Celebrity chefs Robbie Felice and Giorgio Rapicavoli, both James Beard-nominated, are teaming up to present a unique Wafu Italian six-course prix fixe dinner that fuses Felice’s Japanese-inspired techniques with Rapicavoli’s Italian heritage. This one-of-a-kind culinary collaboration promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience, blending the best of both worlds in every dish.

Robbie Felice is a familiar and beloved face at this annual culinary event, having been a part of the family for each of the three years of Taste of Lovango. Giorgio Rapicavoli will be making his debut appearance at the festival as an acclaimed chef and the owner of the wildly popular Eating House, as well as Luca Osteria in Coral Gables. The once winner of the Food Network’s Chopped, Giorgio has dedicated his career to championing Miami’s culinary scene and infusing his Argentine and Italian heritage into the city’s rich melting pot of food and culture.

Saturday

Celebrity chefs Brian Arruda and Rick Mace are reuniting after previously working together under the mentorship of the acclaimed Chef Daniel Boulud for nearly two decades to create a Pri Fixe Legacy Dinner that is not to be missed! Before both embarked on to their own well-respected James Beard-nominated careers, their shared experience at the helm of Boulud’s renowned restaurant group promises a remarkable culinary collaboration, bringing sophisticated flavors and techniques honed over years of excellence.

Taste of Lovango welcomes Chef Brian Arruda back to the resort for his third annual collaboration at the culinary festival while Chef Rick Mace will be arriving at Lovango Cay for the first time this May. Rick Mace’s family’s 100-acre farm in Ohio inspired his culinary interest and naturally informed his understanding of a ‘field to fork’ philosophy. A South Florida “Rising Star Chef” and Palm Beach County’s “Chef of the Year,” Rick has cooked from Vermont to Vegas and beyond, most recently as the Executive Chef of Café Boulud Palm Beach. His world class training under the renowned chef, Daniel Boulud, has informed his journeyman’s style – making him the Master of Meat he is today.

While the prix fixe dinners are destined to be a spectacular culinary exploration, the true draw to Lovango Resort + Beach Club for residents of the Virgin Islands (and our neighbors in Puerto Rico) should be in support of our St. John, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico based chefs as they participate in this incredibly career boosting experience during the Saturday and Sunday Beach Club Parties! The daytime parties allow guests to indulge in a variety of culinary styles and flavors while enjoying live music, the sunshine and the amenities of the Beach Club.

Saturday

The Island Flavors and Culinary Legends Beach Club Party is where you will find some of the top chefs at the event and restaurateurs in the USVI come together to showcase their best island-inspired cuisine. The event will feature the USVI-based culinary talents of Fish Bar’s Kenny Claxton, St. John’s STJ Speakeasy’s Vinny Alterio, and The Wine Shop’s Gary Kim working alongside Hawaiian celebrity chef and James Beard winner, Sam Choy. Lovango’s Executive Chef Kyle McKnight and his culinary team will be featuring some delicious bites, and celebrity mixologists Will Elliott and Ariel Rosario will craft signature cocktails.

Sunday

Get ready for a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican cuisine as the Lovango Beach Club is taken over by Culinary U, a Puerto Rican food group and experiential company at the forefront of the island’s culinary scene! Puerto Rican celebrity chefs Ariel Rodriguez, Rene Marichal, Juan Jose Cuevas, and Xavier Pacheco will showcase the rich flavors of their homeland, serving up delicious dishes throughout the day. In addition to these mouthwatering creations, Puerto Rican based celebrity mixologist Ariel Rosario of Signature Cocktails, along with Lovango’s own mixologist lead Will Elliott, will craft refreshing, island-inspired drinks.

From mixology courses to fine dining experiences to casual beach parties with elevated flavors, the Third Annual Taste of Lovango is sure to satisfy whatever culinary cravings you might be having. The only question is which one(s) will you choose? And will there be any tickets left by the time you decide? Get your tickets today for a satiating weekend on Lovango Cay.