Support the Puppies & Win a Donkey!

..A beautiful painting of a donkey, that is 🙂 The Animal Care Center (ACC) of St. John is raffling off a stunning 11×16 oil painting of one of our favorite St. John residents and you can enter to win this week!

For those of you not familiar with the ACC, it is a no-kill shelter on St. John, right in the heart of Cruz Bay. But they do SO much more than just providing a home to neglected and lost furry friends. In addition to keeping a roof over the heads of the islands puppies and kittens, they also address the problems of cruelty to, neglect and abuse of island animals.

The shelter provides kennels for homeless dogs and inside cages for a limited number of homeless cats. They get out into the community and feed the kitties of the island with the help of their trusty volunteers and they connect island pups and kittens to their fur-ever owners and homes. Not just on St. John, but all over the country! And, their entire non-profit operation is run on the fuel of kindness and generous donations of time and money from both island residents and visitors.

The ACC is pleased to have the support of a lot of people, nationwide. In this instance, Terry Shea has donated this beautiful oil canvas of a favorite St. John furry friend. Terry and her family have been frequent visitors to St. John for almost 20 years. She hopes this painting can help bring in some much-needed funds to help the ACC provide care for some of the animals on St. John.