Sunset is a Little Different Down Here

Hello everyone, it’s Jenn again. Today I have an easy, breezy story to share with all of you. Today we’re talking sunsets. 🙂

I was out and about on an island tour the other day when my guests started asking me about sunsets. They were visiting from the northeast where they said it’s still light until nearly 9 p.m. How sweet is that??! They were surprised when the sun set here on St. John just before 7 p.m.

So not a lot of people know this, but the sun sets between 5:41 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. year-round. That’s right, the sun never sets at 7 o’clock or later. It peaks at 6:59 p.m. during the last week or June and stays at that time for roughly the first two weeks of July.

On the flip side, it sets the earliest – at 5:41 p.m. – beginning in mid-November and stays at that time until the first week of December. At that time, we gain a minute of daylight every few days (on average).

And another interesting fact about St. John, we actually do not observe daylight savings here on St. John. So when most of the United States falls back an hour on November 7th, our time will stay the same. We are on Atlantic Standard Time which is the same as Eastern Standard time half of the year. So at the moment (in July), we are the same time as New York City, for example. But on November 7th, we will be an hour ahead of New York City when they lose an hour. And then when they gain an hour in March 2022, we will, once again, be the same time. Sort of confusing, I know. 🙂

Super random facts today, but it’s news you can use!

If you’d like to check out all of the sunset times, please click here to see a full calendar.

Have a wonderful day everyone!