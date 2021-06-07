Summertime Sunsets

Good Morning and a happy Monday to you all! We experienced an ABSOLUTELY spectacular sunset last night. Which isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year. As the rainy season kicks into full gear, afternoon showers that clear up just before the golden hour can lend themselves to “clearing the air,” if you will. And yesterday afternoon’s brief shower resulted in a stunning sunset show!

I knew as soon as the sun started to tuck behind the clouds that we were in for a great showing, presented by Mother Nature…

And as the sun went down, the colors started to work their magic!

But we had no idea the absolutely incredible light show that was still ahead of us!

We hadn’t eaten dinner yet so we, unfortunately, left the Windmill before the sky’s hues turned drastic shades of orange and purple….

But I woke up this morning to my Facebook feed lit up with every color of the rainbow! So I borrowed a few pics from friends to give you the full perspective….

The Steve Simonsen Sunset Stream was live from Frank Bay last night….You can watch the sunset live almost every night on The Steve Simonsen Photography Facebook page!

Meanwhile, his wife, Janet, was perched high above Cruz Bay, snapping photos…

So, the moral of the story is this. The next time you are on island and get chased off the beach due to afternoon showers, get yourself high on a hilltop, to a beach or onto a sunset sail. If the rain clears up, you will be in for one incredible show!!!