Successful Sunday Art Brunch

This past Sunday, on a perfectly sunny morning, Salty Mongoose hosted a deliciously fun art exhibition brunch.



Breakfast is exceptionally difficult to find on a Sunday morning in Coral Bay, so the news of a brunch event happening had my attention right away. My shop is located very close to Salty Mongoose, so I knew I had to attend with my trusty sidekick, Shop Baby Maizie. I arrived at the event around 10:15 and there were already a generous amount of people in attendance. The three artists showcasing that day had their work set up on the shaded deck part of the restaurant, which allowed for mingling and chatting to comfortably happen without disrupting brunch service. It was so nice to see friends and neighbors gathered in this setting.

The brunch featured art from Bryan McKinney, Lisa Thomas, and Porschia Denning. In addition to the brunch offering by Salty Mongoose, Coral Bay Catering also provided hors d’oeuvres – my favorite of which was the Old Bay chicken salad sandwich.

Coral Bay’s beloved Magnie family (the Magnie Fam-Jamly) played from noon until 2. Their positive family dynamic kept the event going strong through the afternoon.

It was a perfect Sunday for art in Coral Bay. Many attendees went straight from brunch to theSt.JanCo mini arts festival that was taking place just up the road at Our Place from 2-7.

The talent on St. John is incredible. Cheers to more art brunches and festivals in the very near future!