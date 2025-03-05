Business Spotlight: Staying at The Saint – A Dive Into St. John’s New Day Club & Spa

Good morning!

Beautiful St. John, we all know and love this island – the stunning beaches, the laid-back vibes, the pure magic of it all. But now that magic is about to be elevated because of a new wellness resort coming to Cruz Bay.

I recently got a sneak peek at The Saint, a brand-new wellness resort and day club that’s about to redefine the St. John experience. Consider this your exclusive behind the scenes pass, the second in a series of articles where I’ll be sharing all the details about this incredible place.

First things first: the location cannot be beat. Just a short stroll from the heart of Cruz Bay, it strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and seclusion. You can easily pop into town for happy hour and live music at Beach Bar, but when you’re back at The Saint, you feel like you’ve been transported to your own private paradise.

And the views? Breathtaking. Seriously, I could have spent my entire trip just gazing out at Frank Bay from my balcony, soaking in the brilliant shades of turquoise from the water below.

My room, the Hawksnest Room was a dream –elegant yet simple furnished with a sublime hanging king sized bed that I’m now convinced is the key to ultimate relaxation. Plus, a record player and a diverse collection of vinyl, ranging from Grateful Dead to Amy Winehouse. One of my favorite moments on this trip was browsing the many records available to guests and picking some to set the tone for my trip. They even have a charming little library stocked with books, perfect for those quiet moments.

Let’s explore the luxurious suites and rooms at The Saint Resort. The Trunk Suite, a first-floor haven, and the Maho Suite, perched on the second floor, both boast two bedrooms with king beds, two bathrooms, full kitchens, dining and living areas, and westward-facing patios for breathtaking sunsets. The Saint Penthouse, on the third floor, offers spectacular views of Frank Bay, an outdoor living space, and a climate-controlled interior with a king bed, bathroom, living room, and kitchen.

The Hawksnest, Francis, and Hansen Rooms, all recently renovated, provide serene retreats with king beds, private bathrooms, and stunning ocean and sunset views, all within a 5-minute walk of downtown Cruz Bay. Each of these options provides access to all membership amenities at this adults-only resort.

But The Saint is so much more than just a luxury place to stay. The day club is the gem of The Saint. Upon arrival, The Saint unveils its centerpiece: a shimmering pool, an elegant lounge terrace, and a chic swim-up cocktail bar, all perfectly poised to welcome you. Seating vignettes and lounge chairs placed along the balcony invite relaxation and a welcoming setting.

Beyond the pool, a path winds towards the most magical feature of the Saint, the spa gardens. Imagine yourself lounging in these gardens, surrounded by cascading pools that mimic natural hot springs, each with varying temperatures and a revitalizing cold plunge to invigorate your senses.

If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s even a rock-climbing wall made from local stone, plus indoor and outdoor workout spaces, including a fully equipped gym with a sauna and steam shower.

Now, let’s talk about the food, because, oh my goodness, the food. I had the pleasure of previewing the menu at the poolside grill, and my taste buds are still doing a happy dance.

Coconut Shrimp Tacos with a spicy mango aioli that will transport you straight to the tropics, Island Poke Bowls bursting with fresh ahi tuna and vibrant local greens, and Jerk Chicken Sliders with a guava-barbecue sauce that’s pure culinary art.

They’ve also got Lobster Rolls, Fish Tacos, and a Saint Burger with bacon jam and a rum-infused BBQ sauce that’s seriously mouthwatering. Also included are vegetarian options like the Chickpea Curry. And for dessert? Frozen Key Lime Pie Bites. Need I say more?

But what truly sets The Saint apart is its commitment to wellness. It’s not just a resort; it’s a holistic experience designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. They will be offering everything from Sound Therapy and Yoga to Acupressure and massages. And if you want to bring some of that zen home with you, their boutique store will be stocked with wellness goodies like hydrogen water containers and grounding sheets. Please follow along on The Saint’s social media to stay updated on the opening dates of the wellness concept.

Access to all the amenities is prioritized for overnight guests, but they’ll also have day passes available so that everyone can experience the magic of The Saint.

I have a feeling The Saint is going to be the place to be on St. John. It’s the perfect escape to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with yourself. I love the accessibility and the focus behind this new retreat. I left feeling refreshed, revitalized, and already planning my next trip back. Trust me, you need to add this to your travel list.

Upcoming Key Dates:

Friday, March 7th: Soft Opening of the day club and lounge area. The resort will open its doors, welcoming guests daily from 11 AM to 8 PM. This initial phase will feature access to a serene pool, a swim-up bar, and a selection of island-inspired bites from the pool grill. Tickets are available to purchase online at The Saint website.

Monday, March 10th: The Grand Opening will be kicking off with live tunes from Travis Riddle in the afternoon, then renowned local group, The Echo People taking over as the sun starts to set. Expect some seriously good cocktails flowing all day. There will be an official program and champagne toast right as the sun dips below the horizon, and to cap it all off, a fire dancing show to light up the night. A perfect cocktail of St. John, all in one place. Grab a day pass—they’re going fast—and come celebrate with us.

To stay updated on the full unveiling, including the spa gardens and the elevated dining located upstairs, follow along on The Saint’s Facebook and Instagram