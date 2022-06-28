St. John is Saving You a Seat!

Yesterday afternoon, a pretty awesome photo op was added to the Cruz Bay waterfront. A giant neon Adirondack chair that just screams, “take a selfie with me!” was constructed by the Department of Public Works in collaboration with USVI Festivals, the Department of Tourism and the Bryan Roach Administration on the beach between the ferry dock and the battery. And I think it is absolutely amazing!

After we dropped guests off yesterday in Cruz Bay, we headed into High Tide for our regular post work happy hour stop and along the way, I spied a giant splash of neon green on the beach to the left of the people ferry dock. I started yelling, look at that chair! And Teddy smiled and rolled his eyes at my excitement 🙂

I jumped out of the dinghy and headed to the beach to see, up close, this new installment to the waterfront. You guys, I can’t wait to see everyone posting pictures from this seat, splattered with St. John Love and Virgin Islands culture in the form of a colorful Mokojumbie.

This chair, in my mind, is remniscent of the I “heart” BVI sign and the swings in Cane Garden Bay, Tortola. And all I can say is MORE of this please in the beautiful USVI! The chair was designed and executed by the Reichhold Center for the Arts, St. Thomas’ premier performing arts complex, nestled on Brewer’s Bay. All I can say is THANK YOU to all involved for this neat little piece of artwork on the beach in downtown Cruz Bay, St. John, USVI!