St. John B & B Scores Number One Spot on TripAdvisor List!

Hello and happy Fri-YAY! I hope everyone has some fun summertime weekend plans on the horizon for the next few days! It was brought to my attention today that one of our small businesses on St. John secured the number one spot on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 B&B’s and Inns in the Caribbean list!

So I wanted to take a moment to congratulate them and highlight the other USVI properties that landed in the top 25. St. John small businesses ranking high on these lists is ALWAYS news in my book 🙂

So, without further adieu, congrats to John and Eileen Cullen, husband and wife owners and operators of Garden by the Sea in Cruz Bay for landing the number one spot on TripAdvisor’s list!

Garden by the Sea is St. John’s only true Bed and Breakfast and is located just steps from Cruz Bay with lovely views, a very quirky “St. John Style” and incredible home cooked breakfasts each morning made by Eileen herself.

The very quaint hotel offers a small number of rooms so that each visitor feels like they are guests in a home…not a hotel. It’s a truly unique experience! And, it takes a lot of work, especially this year, to be at full capacity day in and day out AND keep everyone happy, leaving great reviews and coming back for more. So congrats to John and Eileen for achieving this great standing with TripAdvisor. To all of you out there with a small, service driven business, you know how much work it takes to get here!

Another long standing St. John accommodation, Lindholm Estate, also made this list. Lindholm Estate sits high on top of the crest of North Shore Road, overlooking Cruz Bay. If you have ever stopped at the overlook just outside of town for sunset or dined at the iconic restaurant formerly known as Asolare, you understand how incredible the views are from this spot!

And, an honorable mention must be made to the properties on our sister islands, St. Thomas and St. Croix, for adding to the USVI weight on this Top 25 list. Olga’s Fancy on St. Thomas is a simple boutique style hotel offering spectacular views, basic amenities and a salt water pool! This Charlotte Amalie Inn ranked number 17 of the top 25 and would be a great place for a stopover after a late flight in or prior to an early flight out.

And coming in at number 22 is The Fred on St. Croix! I personally have been seeing more and more of my friends from the states checking in here on social media and I am pretty excited to get there myself at some point. Located in the heart of Frederiksted, this hip boutique beachfront resort offers easy access to town and the beach, poolside live music on occasion, an airport shuttle and everything you might need for a quick beach getaway right at the property. If you have been looking for an easy way to check out St. Croix before or after a visit to St. John, The Fred looks like a great way to do it!

Again- congrats to all of the USVI accommodations for making this list. Like I said, any time our little islands land high in these Caribbean Wide rankings, it is well worth the shout out to the businesses for the hard work put in to get there!