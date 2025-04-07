St. John After Dark: Best Spots for Sunset Views & Stargazing

Good morning!

Few occasions are as magical as the perfect sunset, and if you stick around long enough, you can experience the ultimate encore: stars lighting up the night sky.

On St. John, there’s no shortage of either. Whether you’re a sunset chaser, a stargazing enthusiast, or both, there are dozens of amazing spots for viewing, but here are a few of our favorites.

The Best Spots to Admire the Sun and Stars

Sunsets symbolize many things and are often an individual experience. They remind us of the passing moments we must learn to welcome and how to be present. The disappearing sun offers new colors, evokes emotions, and creates memorable moments from one night to the next.

The same is true of stargazing. Watching the stars and their magical, inspiring presence can be powerful. On the island, they add to the daily beauty we all know and love.

Catch a Memorable Sunset

The sun sets year-round on the island between 5:41 pm and 6:59 pm.

Use this tool to get information on today’s sunrise and sunset. Here are some suggestions for making the most of sunset-viewing opportunities.

Trunk Bay offers excellent snorkeling opportunities, and many visitors stick around for the stunning sunsets. As with any beach as you approach sunset, you’ll need to watch out for the pesky no-see-ums.

Peace Hill requires a short hike, but the result is well worth it. Come a bit early if you’ve never seen the ruins of a former plantation (including its windmill). On Sundays, there are free meditation gatherings, which run from 5:45 pm to 7 pm.

Lind Point Trail will take you to the perfect spot to catch the sunset over Cruz Bay. There is another Cruz Bay overlook on North Shore Road.

If you’re looking for unobstructed views paired with a beverage and live music, The Windmill Bar is a no brainer and one of the most popular spots for a sunset. However, if you want a good spot we recommend arriving early.

The Saint near Cruz Bay is the newest resort and dayclub on St. John. You can stay there or purchase a daypass to enjoy the pool. If you’re just coming to eat and drink, no daypass is required and it makes for a great peaceful spot to end the day on St. John with fewer bugs to content with than some of the other locations on our list.

What About Stargazing?

Generally, the best spots to see a sunset are also good stargazing opportunities. Many would agree that on a clear night, anywhere on the island offers viewers captivating starry skies. However, viewing opportunities are often outstanding in the national park.

Here are some tips and suggestions.

Peace Hill is one of those unique spots with incredible sunsets and stargazing possibilities. It’s been a frequent location of National Park Night Sky Programs in the past.

Cinnamon Bay is a great place to meet with a park ranger to enjoy the night sky while discussing the island’s history. Various events take place each year. Contact Virgin Islands National Park to inquire about the Night Sky Program.

Make a calendar of upcoming celestial events, such as opportunities to see planets, witness a blood moon, or spot the International Space Station. The Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August but differs from year to year.

Night Hiking and Stargazing Etiquette

When participating in any outdoor activity, please remember to respect others and the land. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Did you know that when exposed to white light, the human eye takes 20-30 minutes to maximize its ability to see in low-light conditions? Avoid white light, including flashlights and your cell phone. Red light is better when you want to look at stars. If you have a flashlight or headlamp with a red light setting, it’s best to use that light source.

Prioritize your group’s safety by staying on marked trails. Hiking in designated areas also helps protect the fauna and flora.

Respect others and the surrounding wildlife by minimizing noise. Also, pack out everything you bring with you.

Now, all you have to do is get out there. Happy sunset watching and stargazing!

Comment below if you have a favorite spot on the island or a sky-related memory to share.