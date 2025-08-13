Southwest Airlines to Launch Nonstop Flights to St. Thomas in February 2026

Good Morning! Big travel news for the Virgin Islands… Southwest Airlines has officially announced that it will begin nonstop flights to St. Thomas in 2026, making it easier (and often cheaper) than ever for visitors to reach our islands. Starting February 2026, the Dallas-based carrier will begin nonstop flights to St. Thomas (Cyril E. King Airport, STT) from two major mainland airports. This expansion marks Southwest’s first-ever service to the USVI and its first addition of a new destination in nearly five years. The new routes promise easier, passport-free trips to paradise and a significant boost to tourism across the Virgin Islands, including our beloved St. John.

New Nonstop Routes from Orlando and Baltimore

Southwest’s inaugural USVI schedule includes daily service from Orlando (MCO) and select-day service from Baltimore/Washington (BWI), timed perfectly for winter sun-seekers. The first Orlando–St. Thomas flight is scheduled for February 5, 2026, to be followed two days later by the first BWI–St. Thomas flight on February 7, 2026. Orlando flights will operate daily, year-round, providing a consistent link between Central Florida and St. Thomas. The Baltimore route will run on peak travel days (likely weekends) to start, tapping into the Mid-Atlantic market’s demand for Caribbean getaways.

Orlando (MCO) – St. Thomas (STT): Daily nonstop flights, year-round, beginning Feb. 5, 2026

Baltimore (BWI) – St. Thomas (STT): Nonstop flights on select peak days, beginning Feb. 7, 2026

Tickets for these flights are already on sale via Southwest, giving travelers a head start to book their 2026 island vacations. Notably, flying Southwest to St. Thomas means travelers can take advantage of the airline’s customer-friendly policies – from no change fees to two free checked bags – making the journey to the Caribbean even more convenient and budget-friendly. Flight times from Orlando and BWI will be around 3–4 hours, meaning you can leave the mainland in the morning and be soaking up the St. Thomas sunshine by early afternoon, all without needing a passport for U.S. citizens.

Southwest’s First USVI Service – A Milestone Expansion

The arrival of Southwest in St. Thomas is a historic milestone for both the airline and the territory. It will be the first time Southwest’s extensive network extends to the USVI, adding the islands to its Caribbean roster and bringing one of America’s largest low-fare carriers to the territory for the first time. St. Thomas is set to become Southwest’s ninth island destination in the Atlantic/Caribbean region, joining popular vacation spots like Aruba, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and more that the airline already serves.

This expansion is especially noteworthy because Southwest has largely held off on adding new cities in recent years. In fact, St. Thomas will be Southwest’s first brand-new destination since 2021, when the airline briefly added Syracuse, NY (a route that was later discontinued). Resuming growth with a Caribbean gem like St. Thomas signals a strategic shift as Southwest reenergizes its route map. Company leaders have hinted at renewed expansion plans, with St. Thomas announced as the first of three new destinations coming in 2026. For the USVI, being first on that list underscores the islands’ rising appeal and the successful efforts by local officials to attract new air service.

Local tourism leaders are hailing Southwest’s move as a major win for the Virgin Islands. The Baltimore/Washington route will enhance connectivity from the entire Mid-Atlantic region, while the new Orlando service opens up greater access from Central Florida – both key feeder markets for the territory. In plain terms, this means it just got a lot easier for travelers from these populous areas (and connecting cities beyond them) to reach the USVI. Southwest’s entry also introduces more competition on Caribbean routes, which could lead to more travel choices and potentially better fares for consumers. St. Thomas is currently served by carriers like American, Delta, United and Spirit, but Southwest’s arrival adds a beloved low-cost option into the mix. The airline has a huge loyal customer base, and now those millions of Southwest devotees have the Virgin Islands on their radar as a reachable vacation spot.

Boosting St. John Tourism and Island Accessibility

For the tourism industry in the Virgin Islands – especially on St. John – Southwest’s new flights are an exciting development. St. Thomas is the gateway to St. John, so increasing airlift into STT is expected to significantly boost visitor arrivals, accessibility, and national visibility. More flights mean more potential visitors, and that’s great news for St. John’s villas, resorts, restaurants, and tour operators. Travelers who may have been deterred by multiple layovers or high fares now have a convenient, non-stop route to reach the Virgin Islands. With Southwest’s flights, a family from Baltimore or Orlando can get to St. Thomas (and onward to St. John) more easily than ever, likely encouraging more frequent trips and new visitors who haven’t experienced our islands before.

Crucially, the ease of travel is improved: there are no passports required for U.S. citizens visiting the USVI, so Americans can hop on a flight to St. Thomas just as simply as flying to Hawaii or Florida. The addition of nonstop service from Orlando and BWI adds that convenience factor of getting here in one flight – no connections needed – which is a huge selling point for busy travelers. This could spur more weekend getaways and short trips to St. John, since people can now escape to the islands with less travel hassle. Local business owners are optimistic that an uptick in flights will translate into fuller guesthouses, busier restaurants, and more patrons for charters and activities. Tourism officials predict the new Southwest routes will significantly increase the flow of visitors and further raise the profile of the USVI as a top Caribbean destination.

Overall, Southwest’s launch of St. Thomas flights is extremely positive news for the territory. It improves accessibility, provides travelers with a trusted low-cost airline option, and signals confidence in the USVI’s allure as a vacation spot. Come February 2026, we’ll be eagerly watching that first Southwest jet touch down in St. Thomas – a moment that opens a new chapter in Virgin Islands tourism. With easier air service and lots of excitement building, St. John is ready to welcome more guests to enjoy our beaches, culture, and hospitality, all thanks to this game-changing boost in air connectivity.