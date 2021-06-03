Real Estate Spotlight: TWENTY ONE PLUS Acres on St. John is a One of a Kind Opportunity!

Greetings! The real estate market on St. John is booming and I have a gem of a property to share with you today! A GIANT parcel of incredible land with absolutely breathtaking views is currently on the market. A sprawling, green twenty one plus acres of land perched high above the Point Rendezvous subdivision is currently available for some lucky and savvy investor out there. Maybe that’s you and maybe it’s not, but trust me when I say, you’ll want to take a look at this incredible offering!

Ok, unlike a lot of our real estate spotlights, this one is going to contain a lot of zoning information and technical info that is necessary to fully encapsulate the property. But, first, let’s take a look at the VIEW from this mountain of St. John soil that is currently listed with American Paradise Real Estate. To give some frame of reference, in the photo below we are looking at Fish Bay to the left with a south facing view. Ditliff Point is the peninsula in the center with the Point Rendezvous subdivision tucked into the foreground. The bay to the right is Rendezvous.

In the photo below, Rendezvous Bay is to the left and Boatman Point the peninsula to the right.

This rolling green twenty one acres is just a ten minute drive from the ferry dock in Cruz Bay and features never ending views of the Caribbean sea. The property already has paved roads and underground utilities in place for future development and is divided into 29, half acre lots that are zoned for low density residential (R-1 & R-2) occupancy. Once purchased by a developer, the individual lots could be sold to individuals who want to build their dream homes. The newly built neighborhood would most likely resemble the neighboring Point Rendezvous subdivision.

Also included in this sale is a 3.39 acre (!!!) “Knoll of the Hill” lot which is perched high on the mountaintop with picture perfect south shore facing views of the park and the deep blue yonder. The 180 degree eye candy from the “crown jewel” of the property blends the rolling green hillsides and nearby residential neighborhoods with the south shore National Park and the never ending open ocean.

This uniquely positioned, separate lot stands alone above the subdivided lots surrounding it. Paved roads line the entirety of the property, promising easy accessibility for this and the other future build sites on this massive property.

This amazing opportunity of an investment property with views spanning from Ram Head all the way to St.Thomas is currently listed with Joan Sparling at American Paradise Real Estate for $4,499,000. I’m not going anywhere near calling that “budget friendly” but for the right person, there is a BIG return on investment lying here in the hillsides of St. John’s south shore. Check out the full listing for more information about this twenty one plus acre subdivision and contact Joan today to discuss details on securing this amazing investment property today!