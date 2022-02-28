Real Estate Spotlight: This Immaculate Villa Will Leave you Starstruck!

Picture yourself in an immaculate home high on the mountaintop with year round sunset views and cool Caribbean Sea breezes. You’re enjoying your favorite happy hour beverage from the deck adjacent to your hot tub as you take in the changing colors of the sky and sea in absolute peace and tranquility. You are surrounded by lush green foliage at your home that is oozing with tasteful charm, rich mahogany and ornate furnishings. You have made it home to Starstruck Villa. And there is so much more to see of this beautiful Glucksberg home. Let’s take a closer look.

This absolutely divine villa is 100% worthy of its name. Starstruck Villa encapsulates Old World charm with modern and convenient living. It is move in ready, so all you will have to do upon your move in date is turn the key in those gorgeous mahogany doors and relax….

Leave the doors open as you pass through to let the Trade Winds flow through your new home as you enjoy an afternoon of reading and relaxing on a comfy couch below the gorgeous exposed beams and lofted ceilings.

Or, head out to one of many covered deck areas to enjoy the view…

Oh, and I mentioned a pool, right? Well this beautiful swimming area boasts a variety of areas for lounging in the sun or in the shade.

If you’re feeling like some outdoor entertaining is in order, you can utilize your new grill, bar and covered outdoor dining area adjacent to the pool rain or shine!

Oh, and while we are outside, let’s take a gander at those panoramic sunset views I mentioned. You will enjoy year round views of the sun tucking behind the horizon line from this perch, high upon St. John’s mountainside.

And, speaking of entertaining, wait until you see this kitchen! Stunning floor to ceiling cabinetry, marble counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances will make any meal a breeze to whip up.

In this solid masonry build, you will find the utmost privacy for four couples with two master suites on the top level and two on the lower level, accessible via an indoor staircase. But, each of these beautifully appointed suites also has its own private outdoor entry and balcony for taking in that beautiful view.

In addition to the private entrances, each of the four master suites has its own immaculate en suite bathroom with stunning vanities, updated fixtures, marble counter tops and gorgeous tiling and woodwork throughout.

Oh, and for those chilly Caribbean nights you can head out onto the hot tub deck for some privacy while you soak and warm up in the moonlight under the stars 🙂

Starstruck Villa is located just a few moments drive to Cruz Bay in St. John’s Glucksberg neighborhood. But, if you don’t want to fight the crowds, you are just a stone’s throw from The Windmill Bar, Shambles, Island Breeze and the Midway Market.

The lot is generously sized at .69 acres with plenty of room for expansion. Paved access and underground utilities are already in place for a separate guest house!

Starstruck Villa is newly on the market and listed with American Paradise Real Estate for $2,695,000. Take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Harley G. Smith TODAY to schedule a showing. This absolute dream of a home won’t last long!